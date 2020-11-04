Shauwn Mkhize compares the feeling of reaching 1M followers to 1st million at 21

It’s been under a year since reality star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize started her Instagram page, but already she’s reached a million followers. Mkhize’s started posting on social media in January about her reality show, “Kwa Mam'Mkhize”. Not only did her show win over the hearts of viewers but so did her posts. Now Mkhize can add “socialite” and “influencer” to her list of many titles. The “mother of the nation” as she is affectionately known as to her fans, recently took to Instagram to thank her one million followers.

In the post she referred to the feeling as the same feeling she had when she made her first million rand at the age of 21 years old, the only difference was that she did not want the money to leave her account.

Along with six gorgeous pictures she wrote in the caption: “Then she goes and put a Power suit .....2 of 6 ....cause this has brought back memories and reminds me when I made my first 1M in rands now not in followers the feeling was the same except that I didn’t want it to live my account mind you I was only 21years old 😂😂😂😂😂#myworldmyrules #kwamamkhize#kwamamkhize1mfollowers,” she wrote.

Her fans commented on the post.

Bongiwemnyanda said: “Wooow first million at 21 years woooow mommy✊✊umuhle love u❤️❤️😭”.

While slondile_boyce said: “You’re one in a million 😍🔥❤️”.

The reality star is extremely active on her Instagram, posting at least once a day.

From the start of the national lockdown, Mkhize posted everyday with the lockdown day number followed by an inspirational quote for the day.

And her Sunday posts are known as “lingerie Sunday”, where she posts pictures of herself in tasteful, appropriate lingerie, followed by a “thought of the day” quote.

Recently Mkhize also won big at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards.

Apart from being awarded with the Honorary Woman of the Year award, she also walked away with the award for Best Reality TV Show.

She has also purchased a soccer club, “Royal AM FC”, in which her son, Andile Mpisane is the chairman and she, the president.