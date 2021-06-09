Shauwn Mkhize delivers on promise to build houses for the underprivileged

Earlier this year, reality star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize shared with fans that she had joined forces with SABC1 youth current affairs show “Expressions” and the Department of Correctional Services to build 20 houses throughout the year for the underprivileged.

Less than two months later, the star has delivered on her promise as she handed over the first house in Wennen, KZN on Tuesday, June 8.

Mkhize took up the challenge in celebration of her 20 years of excellence.

On Instagram she shared the news of the hand over followed by a lengthy caption and video of the proceedings.

“I’m all smiles today because the vision I had for celebrating 20 years of Excellence by Zikhulise is coming together so well.

“Yesterday we travelled to Wennen to hand over the first house. I must say my heart is beyond full at what we were able to do for the Zungu family,” she said.

In the second post, she thanked the shareholders who contributed in making the project a success as well as wished the Zungu family well in their new home.

“As promised this is how the first house handover went... To the Zungu Family we are so happy to have been part of this journey with you.

“This is not about me, Zikhulise, the officials or the media and their camera’s...this is about you.

“This is a new chapter for this family. I hope that you will use this opportunity to its fullest and rewrite your story and make your parents proud from heaven.

“Keep me updated on how things are going and we wish you all the best for the future ahead.❤️❤️😏😏🏡🏡To my team, 1 down and 19 more to go let’s keep the momentum!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏽🙌🏽💋💋,” read part of the caption.