Shauwn Mkhize hits back at people making fun of son Andile Mpisane

Shauwn Mkhize wasn’t impressed with the comments made about her son Andile Mpisane recently. Mpisane became the hot talking point on social media after he awarded himself the number 10 jersey of the Royal AM FC – the soccer team owned by his mother, of which he is chairperson. Last year, the 19-year-old also kick-started his music career as a gqom artist with “Umcimbi”, featuring Madanon and Distruction Boyz, and bagged an international award nomination for his music. Over the weekend, he made his debut on the soccer field, which had tweeps in stitches, many making fun of his venture into being a footballer. When you fought so hard for the ball and you decide to pass it to Andile Mpisane. Avele enze lokhulu pic.twitter.com/MVS834FQHD — The Real Afrika🇿🇦 (@TheRealMeaf) February 15, 2021 Andile Mpisane wears Jersey number 10 in his MOTHER'S TEAM. Never give up on your dreams, keep working hard so you can do this for your kids too🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/W8vuLBJ0fP — 2020 MTN8 Champions🥇🏴‍☠️ (@Nomagadlela) February 15, 2021 Chairman Andile mpisane watching his new superstar signing on TV. pic.twitter.com/tCzT3uPHRo — KM_Moloto (@KMMoloto1) February 15, 2021 Andile Mpisane during half time pic.twitter.com/i5db0XedvC — bare tingz (@GarrySteez) February 15, 2021 Taking to Instagram, “Kwa MamKhize” star shared her thoughts about the people commenting about her family, likely alluding to the jokes and memes made about her son over the weekend.

She said: “There are those people that will go out of their way to always talk and say mean things about me and my family BUT thina we keep it moving!!

“When God decided to bless you? it’s only him who has the powers to take it away from you no one else , WHEN GOD SAY YESSS, NO ONE CAN SAY NO !!!!!!

“And when they try to say Nooo he has his own way of showing off.

“It’s important to live life in the moment, celebrate the big things and the small things because life is too short to wallow in negativity.” (sic)