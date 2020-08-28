Shauwn Mkhize hosts Power FM lunchtime talk show

Reality show star and businesswomen, Shauwn Mkhize, took up the hot seat for the first time on the lunchtime show, #PowerLunch on Power FM 98.7 on Friday, August 28. Mkhize hosted the show between 1pm to 3pm while original host, Mpho Letsholonyane provided her with the support she needed. Being her first time taking to the airwaves Mkhize did a pretty good job and listeners were extremely impressed. On the special Womens Month edition of the show, Mkhize tackled gender based violence where she spoke her mind on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa. Chairperson of Commission for Gender Equality, Tamara Mathebula joined Mkhize and talked about the mechanisms that can be used to address GBV in South Africa.

The “Mother of the Nation” also spoke to actress Nomzamo Mbatha to catch up on what’s been happening in her life. In the segment “A Legacy in the Making”, Mbatha spoke of her foundation to buying a horse and being overseas.

Mkhize also spoke to songstress and reality star Kelly Khumalo to discuss the importance of women reclaiming their identities after a breakup.

The two had a frank conversation about their reality shows and how Khumalo plans on protecting her children from the public eye now that they have appeared on her reality show.

Power FM listeners were excited about having Mkhize at the helm and tweeted about her interview with Khumalo.

Kelebogile Ramokgopa said: “#POWERLunch Kelly Khumalo is such a breath of fresh air. Her courage, authenticity and wisdom are some of my key takeaways from her feature. Thank you @kwa_mammkhize for this enlightening show”.

Sihle said: “ Totally loving the playlist kaMamKhize on @Powerfm987 #PowerLunch”.