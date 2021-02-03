Shauwn Mkhize shows her Instagram family love
Reality star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize won over her fans by being her “true and bubbly self”.
Viewers who only knew her through media reports got a good glimpse of her family and business life when she revealed everything in her award-winning reality show, “Kwa Mam’Mkhize” at the beginning of last year.
Since then some of her fans and followers started to worship her and even gave her the title of “mother of the nation” – but the relationship is definitely not one-sided.
Mkhize took to Instagram to share a message of appreciation with her “Insta family”.
In part of the caption, she wrote: “My Insta family this message Is for you, I want to tell you that you have been nothing to me but amazing, kind worthy and loved by me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and there is no one like you, you bring out the best in me and to show my brave and strong character yet mellow at the same time.
“Thought of the day: To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in life with spring #myworldmyrules #kwamamkhize,“ it read.
Industry friends and fans commented and thanked her for the love she showed them every day.
“@kwa_mammkhize they say ’you receive what you give’ 👌 you gave and showed us love first 😀😀😀 we love you,” commented Thembi Donsi.
uwitonzepeaceboy said: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌 thanks to you too Mom you have no idea but you support us in many ways we should say thanks to you 🙏🏾”.
While dynasty_king88 said: “In a world where hope is lost and God send this inspirational woman!🙌🙌❤️” (sic).