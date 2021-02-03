Shauwn Mkhize shows her Instagram family love

Reality star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize won over her fans by being her “true and bubbly self”.

Viewers who only knew her through media reports got a good glimpse of her family and business life when she revealed everything in her award-winning reality show, “Kwa Mam’Mkhize” at the beginning of last year.

Since then some of her fans and followers started to worship her and even gave her the title of “mother of the nation” – but the relationship is definitely not one-sided.

Mkhize took to Instagram to share a message of appreciation with her “Insta family”.

In part of the caption, she wrote: “My Insta family this message Is for you, I want to tell you that you have been nothing to me but amazing, kind worthy and loved by me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and there is no one like you, you bring out the best in me and to show my brave and strong character yet mellow at the same time.