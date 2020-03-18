Sho Madjozi and Lady Smith Black Mambazo concerts postponed due to Covid-19

The upcoming Old Mutual Music at the Lake concert, featuring Sho Madjozi, Shekhinah and Nipho Hurd set for Sunday, March 29 has been postponed.

In keeping with both global event actions and the recent ban placed on all events of 100 people or more by our President Cyril Ramaphosa, the concert will not take place until further notice.

Event organisers Impi Concept Events have asked fans to demonstrate patience in this trying time, as they work out new potential dates to bring these great acts to the Durban Botanic Gardens.

Once a new date is announced, fans will be able to use their pre-bought tickets or apply for a refund. For any further information please contact the Durban Botanic Gardens on 031 322 4021.

In the same breath, the second annual Inanda Dam World Music Festival has also been postponed. The festival was to take place on March 29th and feature Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Unathi, Vusi Nova, AKA, Mondli Ngcobo, Malini and Naima Kay. It has been postponed indefinitely.