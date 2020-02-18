Sho Madjozi and Shekhinah. Picture: Twitter/Instagram

Sho Madjozi and Shekhinah received nominations for the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Chance the Rapper is set to host the awards ceremony taking place at The Forum in Inglewood, California - the biggest and slimiest awards show where kids are in control.

With surprises at every turn, Chance the Rapper will bring his charisma and upbeat energy to the Kids’ Choice Awards, an epic celebration of kids’ favourite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. 

Viewers everywhere will be able to experience the show on all Nickelodeon screens and platforms, as Nickelodeon offers a front-row seat to slime, stunts and celebrities.

Chance The Rapper. Picture: Supplied 

Locally, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 will broadcast on Nicktoons (DStv Channel 308) on Monday, March 23 at 5:300pm, 24 hours after the event in the USA. 
 
The four prominent stars that have been nominated to represent Africa in the "Favourite African Star" category, include South African superstars rapper Sho Madjozi and Shekhinah. Nigerian singer Teni and Patricia Kihoro a singer and actress from Kenya.
 
Sho Madjozi is also nominated in the "Global Music Star" category, representing African music alongside fellow nominees: BTS (Asia), Dua Lipa (UK), J Balvin (Latin America), Rosalía (Europe), Taylor Swift (North America) & Tones and I (Australia).
 
Giving a nod to the prevalence of social media and content creators on the continent, the Favourite African Social Media Star category includes: Anne Kansiime (comedian writer, director and actress born in Uganda), DJ Cuppy (a musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist born in Nigeria), Chané Grobler (a prolific and popular social media content creator in South Africa), Prev Reddy,  (a well-known YouTuber, actor, and comedian born in South Africa).
 
Leading the pack with the most nominations are: "Avengers: Endgame", with 11 nominations; Taylor Swift, with five nominations; and "Frozen 2", Henry Danger and Lil Nas X, with 4 nominations each. 

First-time nominees include: John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion. Will Smith becomes the most nominated celebrity in Kids’ Choice Awards history, with another nomination this year bringing him to a total of 29. 
 
Local fans can cast their votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website.
 
The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 nominees are:
 
FAVOURITE AFRICAN STAR 

  • Sho Madjozi
  • Shekhinah
  • Teni
  • Patricia Kihoro
FAVOURITE AFRICAN SOCIAL MEDIA STAR 
  • Anne Kansiime
  • DJ Cuppy
  • Chané Grobler
  • Prev Reddy
FAVOURITE KIDS TV SHOW 
  • "A Series of Unfortunate Events"
  • "All That"
  • "BUNK’D" 
  • "Henry Danger"
  • "Power Rangers Beast Morphers" 
  • "Raven’s Home" 
FAVOURITE FAMILY TV SHOW 
  • "Fuller House" 
  • "Modern Family"
  • "Stranger Things" 
  • "The Big Bang Theory" 
  • "The Flash"
  • "Young Sheldon" 

FAVOURITE REALITY SHOW 

  • "America’s Got Talent"
  • "American Ninja Warrior" 
  • "America’s Funniest Home Videos" 
  • "MasterChef Junior" 
  • "The Masked Singer" 
  • "The Voice" 

FAVOURITE TV HOST  

  • Ellen DeGeneres ("Ellen’s Game of Games")
  • John Cena ("Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader")
  • Nick Cannon ("The Masked Singer")
  • Ryan Seacrest ("American Idol")
  • Terry Crews ("America’s Got Talent")
  • Tiffany Haddish ("Kids Say the Darndest Things")

FAVOURITE ANIMATED SERIES 

  • "ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks"
  • "SpongeBob SquarePants" 
  • "Teen Titans Go!" 
  • "The Amazing World of Gumball" 
  • "The Loud House" 
  • "The Simpsons"

FAVOURITE FEMALE TV STAR  

  • Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, "Fuller House")
  • Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, "Henry Danger")
  • Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, "Stranger Things")
  • Peyton List (Emma Ross, "BUNK’D")
  • Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, "Raven’s Home")
  • Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, "Henry Danger")

FAVOURITE MALE TV STAR 

  • Abraham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, "Power Rangers Beast Morphers")
  • Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, "Stranger Things")
  • Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, "Henry Danger")
  • Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, "The Big Bang Theory")
  • Joshua Bassett (Ricky, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series")
  • Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, "BUNK’D")

FAVOURITE MOVIE 

  • "Aladdin"
  • "Avengers: Endgame"
  • "Captain Marvel"
  • "Jumanji: The Next Level"
  • "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
  • "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" 
FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTRESS 
  • Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
  • Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, "Avengers: Endgame")
  • Dove Cameron (Mal, "Descendants 3")
  • Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, "Avengers: Endgame") 
  • Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, "Cats")
  • Zendaya (MJ, "Spider-Man: Far From Home")

FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTOR 

  • Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, "Avengers: Endgame")
  • Chris Hemsworth (Thor, "Avengers: Endgame")
  • Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw")
  • Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, "Jumanji: The Next Level")
  • Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, "Spider-Man: Far From Home")
  • Will Smith (Genie, "Aladdin")

FAVOURITE SUPERHERO 

  • Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel, "Avengers: Endgame")
  • Chris Evans (Captain America, "Avengers: Endgame")
  • Chris Hemsworth (Thor, "Avengers: Endgame")
  • Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, "Avengers: Endgame")
  • Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, "Avengers: Endgame")
  • Tom Holland (Spider-Man, "Spider-Man: Far From Home")

FAVOURITE ANIMATED MOVIE 

  • "Frozen 2"
  • "The Angry Birds Movie 2" 
  • "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part" 
  • "The Lion King"
  • "The Secret Life of Pets 2" 
  • "Toy Story 4"

FAVOURITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE 

  • Beyoncé (Nala, "The Lion King")
  • Idina Menzel (Elsa, "Frozen 2")
  • Kristen Bell (Anna, "Frozen 2")
  • Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, "The Secret Life of Pets 2") 

FAVOURITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE 

  • Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part")
  • Josh Gad (Olaf, "Frozen 2")
  • Kevin Hart (Snowball, "The Secret Life of Pets 2")
  • Tom Hanks (Woody, "Toy Story 4")

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST 

  • Ariana Grande
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • Katy Perry
  • Selena Gomez
  • Taylor Swift
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST 
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • Marshmello
  • Post Malone
  • Shawn Mendes
FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP 
  • BTS
  • Fall Out Boy
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5
  • Panic! At The Disco
  • The Chainsmokers
FAVOURITE SONG 
  • “7 rings”- Ariana Grande
  • “bad guy”- Billie Eilish
  • “Memories”- Maroon 5
  • “Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X
  • “Sucker”- Jonas Brothers
  • “You Need to Calm Down”- Taylor Swift
FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION 
  • “10,000 Hours”- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay
  • “I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
  • “ME!”- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie
  • “Old Town Road (Remix)”- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
  • “Sunflower”- Post Malone & Swae Lee
FAVOURITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST 
  • City Girls
  • DaBaby
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Megan Thee Stallion
FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
  • BTS (Asia)
  • Dua Lipa (UK)
  • J Balvin (Latin America)
  • Rosalía (Europe)
  • Sho Madjozi (Africa)
  • Taylor Swift (North America)
  • Tones and I (Australia)