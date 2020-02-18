Sho Madjozi and Shekhinah. Picture: Twitter/Instagram

Sho Madjozi and Shekhinah received nominations for the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Chance the Rapper is set to host the awards ceremony taking place at The Forum in Inglewood, California - the biggest and slimiest awards show where kids are in control.

With surprises at every turn, Chance the Rapper will bring his charisma and upbeat energy to the Kids’ Choice Awards, an epic celebration of kids’ favourite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more.

Viewers everywhere will be able to experience the show on all Nickelodeon screens and platforms, as Nickelodeon offers a front-row seat to slime, stunts and celebrities.

Chance The Rapper. Picture: Supplied

Locally, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 will broadcast on Nicktoons (DStv Channel 308) on Monday, March 23 at 5:300pm, 24 hours after the event in the USA.



The four prominent stars that have been nominated to represent Africa in the "Favourite African Star" category, include South African superstars rapper Sho Madjozi and Shekhinah. Nigerian singer Teni and Patricia Kihoro a singer and actress from Kenya.



Sho Madjozi is also nominated in the "Global Music Star" category, representing African music alongside fellow nominees: BTS (Asia), Dua Lipa (UK), J Balvin (Latin America), Rosalía (Europe), Taylor Swift (North America) & Tones and I (Australia).



Giving a nod to the prevalence of social media and content creators on the continent, the Favourite African Social Media Star category includes: Anne Kansiime (comedian writer, director and actress born in Uganda), DJ Cuppy (a musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist born in Nigeria), Chané Grobler (a prolific and popular social media content creator in South Africa), Prev Reddy, (a well-known YouTuber, actor, and comedian born in South Africa).



Leading the pack with the most nominations are: "Avengers: Endgame", with 11 nominations; Taylor Swift, with five nominations; and "Frozen 2", Henry Danger and Lil Nas X, with 4 nominations each.

First-time nominees include: John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion. Will Smith becomes the most nominated celebrity in Kids’ Choice Awards history, with another nomination this year bringing him to a total of 29.



Local fans can cast their votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website.



The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 nominees are:



FAVOURITE AFRICAN STAR

