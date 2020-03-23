Sho Madjozi questions sanitation of Quarantine Online Party

Local superstar Sho Madjozi has questioned the sanitation of the Quarantine Online Party that live-streamed over the weekend. Last week, pH announced that he would be hosting the Quarantine Online Party which took place on Saturday. The line-up included the Scorpion Kings DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small, DJ Zinhle, Shimza, pH, Black Motion and Darque. While the live-stream had some minor hiccups, it seemed that Mzansi was living for it, given that until further notice, no one can go out to groove. Although "John Cena" hitmaker Sho Madjozi appealed pH for the initiative, she pointed out that all the participating DJs and their friends were all touching the same equipment and grooving in the house where it was live streamed from.

"I was so impressed by the #QuarantineOnlineParty kanti the DJs and their friends were all touching the same equipment and grooving in one house."

I was so impressed by the #QuarantineOnlineParty kanti the DJs and their friends were all touching the same equipment and grooving in one house 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/J566SyLta6 — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 22, 2020

She continued: "Like that’s literally still a party... among people who are the highest risk of spreading it. I.e people who’ve been traveling all over the country and world recently."

Like that’s literally still a party. among people who are the highest risk of spreading it. I.e people who’ve been traveling all over the country and world recently. pic.twitter.com/ChhPRcmDbW — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 22, 2020

The "Huku" rapper went on to explain what social distancing means.

Social distancing means:



1. Staying 2 meters away from each other where possible.

2. Not going to restaurants bars and parties.

3. Not greeting with handshakes, hugs or kisses.



It sucks but it’s our best chance of fighting #Covid_19SA — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 22, 2020

Following this, Shimza responded to her grievances and explained that they were less than 40 people and that most of the people there were working on keeping the live-stream going.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the equipment was sanitised, the participating DJs kept on using hand sanitiser and that they tried to avoid each other, but they would do better next time.

Hey sis, your concerns r understood. We had >40 people in the venue, most being people who were working on the stream making sure that it worked well. Equipment was sanitized, we as djs+ crew kept sanitizing, some wore masks, we tried to avoid contact..we’ll do better on the next — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) March 22, 2020

Sho Madjozi replied and said: "Well done on the idea (it was dope!) and that there were measures taken. The missing ingredient was social distancing. It’s extremely important especially for people in our industry because we travel a lot. Glad that you are open to improve. That’s how we will win this thing".

Well done on the idea (it was dope!) and that there were measures taken. The missing ingredient was social distancing. It’s extremely important especially for people in our industry because we travel a lot. Glad that you are open to improve. That’s how we will win this thing 🙏🏽 — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 22, 2020

On Sunday, Shimza also suggested that the next Quarantine Online Party should be a pyjama party and that they're already working on the lineup.