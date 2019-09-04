Sho Madjozi. Picture: Instagram

Local rising star Sho Madjozi spoke up about xenophobia in the country in a lengthy Twitter thread on Wednesday. Xenophobic attacks in South Africa have been making headlines the last couple of days with Nigerian Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy pulling of out of planned performances in the country.

The "John Cena" rapper also shared her thoughts on the current situation giving a very concise thread explaining nuances of Xenophobia.

She kicked her thread off by saying that the reason we have "bad leaders is because we want bad answers". Further explaining that South Africans want black and white statements with regards to foreign nationals.

The reason we have bad leaders is because we want bad answers. We want people to say “foreign nationals are completely innocent” or to say “foreign nationals are completely responsible for crime”. — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 3, 2019

The award-winning rapper goes on to say that "good leaders" would have to have a more nuanced approach to things and would have "to understand that more than one thing can be true at once and that some things can be partially true".

Good leaders would require us to be more nuanced. Good leaders would require us to understand that more than one thing can be true at once. And that some things can be partially true. — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 3, 2019

However, according to her "good leaders" aren't successful since people don't want a "complex and multidimensional" answer which isn't easily consumable. Stating that this is the reason we have inactive leaders and populists.

But good leaders are not successful because we don’t want the nuanced, complex and multidemnisonal truth. It’s not neat and easy to consume or attack. This is why we either get inactive leaders or populists. — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 3, 2019

The "Huku" singer then uses crime as an example saying that the problem lies in statements such as "people are criminal because they are foreign" which is Xenophobic.

Even saying in some areas a lot of that crime is perpetuated by other Africans is true. But saying people are criminal BECAUSE they are foreign is Xenophobic. South African men killed Uyinene and Leighandre. South African men rape and murder and steal etc. — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 3, 2019

Sho Madjozi explains that denying the fact that there are areas where foreign nationals commit crime fuels anger in those that witness it daily.

However, "allowing South Africans to believe that other Africans are responsible for most or all of the crime here is just false and also feeds into violence".

But I think denying that foreign nationals are responsible for a lot of the crime in certain areas fuels the anger of people who witness this daily. It makes them feel they have no choice but to act on it themselves. — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 3, 2019

At the same time, allowing South Africans to believe that other Africans are responsible for most or all of the crime here is just false and also feeds into violence. — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 3, 2019

The "Wakanda Forever" rapper uses herself as an example as a South African who lived in other African countries that she can relate to being othered in African countries.

I grew up in SA, Tanzania and Senegal. Yes I’m South African, but as a woman I’m well aware of the violence of SAn men, as a Tsonga person I can relate to feelings of being othered in this country. Etc etc. — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 3, 2019

Furthermore, she says that the truth is complex and multiple truths can exist at once and that if good leaders could acknowledge both truths and dispel the lies everyone would be heard.

The truth is complicated. More than one thing can be true at once. But that’s not what we want. Right now you can’t say crime is rampant in the CBD without being called xenophobic and you can’t say stop xenophobia without seeming to condone that crime. 😫🤷🏽‍♀️ — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 3, 2019

Good leaders would acknowledge the truth in what each side is saying and weed out the untruth. And everyone would feel heard. But we don’t have time for that. We want to hear that these people are bad and these other people are good. In the order we choose. — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 3, 2019

She ends the thread by saying that she is sad that other African countries are mad at South Africa and that law-abiding citizens don't feel safe either.

Stating that "no normal person can be happy" with the current state of crime, including law-abiding foreign nationals.

Im just sad that Africans from other countries are mad at us. Law-abiding SAns don’t feel safe here either. No normal person can be happy that this is happening. Who is safe when violence erupts? Who wants to live in a city on fire? — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 3, 2019

You think a law-abiding Nigerian in Hillbrow or Yeoville is happy that there’s crime there? You think he/she is fine with crime there ? — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 3, 2019

In her final tweet, she says that while most people want to live in a peaceful and safe place, people are "disenfranchised and poor and we are all unprotected by the leaders we have chosen".

Most people would much rather have a peaceful, happy and safe place to live. But people are disenfranchised and poor and we are all unprotected by the leaders we have chosen. And that is the tea. — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 3, 2019

Her fans applauded her for these tweets with many saying that they are ready to stand her after reading them.

Sho Madjozi is presidential material. She is giving rational leadership that is needed in this difficult time. A true treasure! pic.twitter.com/uo2uJ3iX8j — Christo (@ChristoThurston) September 4, 2019

While Babes Wodumo is running her career to ground Sho Madjozi is out here calming people down and giving them hope while touching these sensitive topics, she's leadership 😭 pic.twitter.com/njt0j1j9xe — kenz (@Bokenza1) September 4, 2019

Sho Madjozi is our national treasure RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/6uLH2ULBmM — Riccardo_Elle ™ (@Landless_Native) September 4, 2019