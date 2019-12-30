Sho Madjozi thanks fans for support: 'Right now I’m experiencing the worst possible hurt'









Last week, the 'John Cena' rapper posted an official statement from her management team asking for understanding and support following the news. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Sho Madjozi has broken her silence following the tragic death of her younger sister. Last week, the 'John Cena' rapper posted an official statement from her management team asking for understanding and support following the news. Although the circumstances surrounding Makhanani Maganye's death remains unclear, except that she was killed in a car accident, Madjozi posted a heartfelt thread to her Twitter account. "I’ve had the most incredible year. But I don’t want to only share the wins and the successes with you guys, right now I’m experiencing the worst possible hurt," she posted.

Madjozi has always been very close with her fans, thanks to the power of social media, and this time proved no different. She then proceeded to post a few photos of her sister alongside her cousin.

According to Madjozi, Maganye lived with her and her cousin in Joburg, and had just completed a course in makeup.

"When she was born my mama asked me what we should call her and I said Nyeleti which means 'star'", she recalled.

The news hit the 'Huku' rapper especially hard when she heard of her sister's passing, and our hearts go out to her.

"When I heard the news I wanted to stop doing everything (and I did). So much of what I do is to give her and mama a better life. So I didn’t see the point in carrying on."

It seems that the outpouring of love and support of her fans is what kept her going. "One girl posted herself with Sho Madjozi braids and her captions was 'you’ve gained a little sister.' I ugly cried," she said.

She ends the thread with: Rest easy sweet girl. Thanks for spending a bit of time with us."