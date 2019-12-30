Sho Madjozi has broken her silence following the tragic death of her younger sister.
Last week, the 'John Cena' rapper posted an official statement from her management team asking for understanding and support following the news.
Although the circumstances surrounding Makhanani Maganye's death remains unclear, except that she was killed in a car accident, Madjozi posted a heartfelt thread to her Twitter account.
"I’ve had the most incredible year. But I don’t want to only share the wins and the successes with you guys, right now I’m experiencing the worst possible hurt," she posted.