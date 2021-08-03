Shona Ferguson will be laid to rest in private ceremony

The veteran actor, who was married to award-winning actress Connie Ferguson, died on Friday, July 30, from Covid-19-related complications after spending a week in ICU at Milpark Hospital.

Details of the award-winning media mogul Shona Ferguson’s funeral have been released.

“Details of the memorial service will be communicated at a later stage once all the necessary arrangements have been finalised.

The statement read: “The Ferguson family would like to confirm that the late Shona Ferguson will be laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by family members on Wednesday, 4 August 2021.

The Ferguson family released details of Shona’s funeral arrangements on social media, via their Ferguson Films company Twitter handle.

“We would like to thank our friends and the public at large for the kind words of comfort during this difficult period.”

RE: Shona Ferguson Arrangements pic.twitter.com/fCM7JQopTW — FERGUSON FILMS (@Ferguson_Films) August 2, 2021

Fans commented on the post, saying they were devastated about the production boss’s death.

Never lm my life have l felt so torn about someone l have never met in person 💔💔Rest in perfect peace uncle Sho — Zee (@AllyzloeZloe) August 2, 2021

Just seeing all of this everyday when I open Twitter.. it just send chills to my body... It feels so close to my heart....

This Man was something else.. something about him is surprisingly special.. In my church we call them the chosen ones..

It still so surreal💔. It’s confusing, it’s sad it’s just overwhelming, I can just imagine his family right🥺. Death really robbed us our very own Tyler Perry. Usathane akayifuni into enhle strue😔 — Silindile (@Silindi74297001) August 2, 2021

The eminent producer was no stranger to the South African film and television industry.