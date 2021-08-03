EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Shona Ferguson. Picture: Instagram
Shona Ferguson. Picture: Instagram

Shona Ferguson will be laid to rest in private ceremony

By Alyssia Birjalal Time of article published 1h ago

Details of the award-winning media mogul Shona Ferguson’s funeral have been released.

The veteran actor, who was married to award-winning actress Connie Ferguson, died on Friday, July 30, from Covid-19-related complications after spending a week in ICU at Milpark Hospital.

The Ferguson family released details of Shona’s funeral arrangements on social media, via their Ferguson Films company Twitter handle.

The statement read: “The Ferguson family would like to confirm that the late Shona Ferguson will be laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by family members on Wednesday, 4 August 2021.

“Details of the memorial service will be communicated at a later stage once all the necessary arrangements have been finalised.

“We would like to thank our friends and the public at large for the kind words of comfort during this difficult period.”

Fans commented on the post, saying they were devastated about the production boss’s death.

The eminent producer was no stranger to the South African film and television industry.

He and Connie co-owned production company Ferguson Films which is responsible for giving fans a variety of award-winning shows, among them “Rockville”, “The Queen”, “The Throne”, “The Herd and Netflix’s ”Kings of Jo’burg“ which was one of the Top 10 watched offerings in South Africa.

