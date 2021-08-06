Shona Ferguson's final goodbye

Close family and friends gathered to celebrate and honour the life of media mogul Shona Ferguson at a memorial service held in Johannesburg on Friday, August 6. The memorial comes after the production boss was laid to rest on Wednesday, August 4 and was live streamed on YouTube where Ferguson’s fans and other uninvited guests had the opportunity to be apart of the toned down celebration of the actor.

Actor and family friend, Sello Maake ka-Ncube helmed the ceremony while industry friends and close family paid heart-warming tributes. Opening the ceremony with a video tribute was Ferguson’s daughter Alicia who shared a beautiful piano composition that she would often play for her dad which he loved, while renowned singer Judith Sephuma sang praises. “I recorded these pieces for my mom to play for him at the hospital. These pieces connect me to my father and I know he will love them put together and I love you so much dad,” said Alicia.

A video montage of the veteran actor’s on-screen characters were also played at the memorial. Also paying tributes were “Rockville” stars Gail Mabalane, Enhle Mbali and Zandile Msutwana. “Filming the last season of ’Rockville’ was the most refreshing experiences. I got to work with Mr Sho one more time. There was a different energy to him this time around, a different light, a different brightness, something to me that said ’watch me’”, said Mabalane.