



She claimed the show was blatantly humiliating women and that the shows host, Musa Mseleku, was obsessed with humiliating women.





"Is Mnakwethu the African tradition hill y’all are willing to die on? I say y’all because it could never be me. Women being humiliated like this could never have my stamp of approval. I can’t even believe that it’s being flighted. Surely we have rights as women."

Is #Mnakwethu the african tradition hill y'all are willing to die on? I say y'all because it could never be me. Women being humiliated like this could never have my stamp of approval. Can't even believe that it's being flighted. Surely we have rights as women. — #BamakoIsComing (@simphiwedana) February 23, 2020

I'm definitely sure this Musa of yours that you love has a tiny dick. Only explanation for his obsession with humiliating women. Don't @ me — #BamakoIsComing (@simphiwedana) February 23, 2020

And I’m not against polygamy. I’m a village girl. But this is not fucking polygamy. It’s greed, pure and simple. Nx — #BamakoIsComing (@simphiwedana) February 23, 2020





"Polygamy is only warranted for two reasons: 1. You are rich and have lots of land that needs to be overseen. 2. Your wife cannot bear your children. And in both instances your wife chooses your second wife, in cahoots with her mother-in-law."

Polygamy is only warranted for 2 reasons. 1. You are rich and have lots of land that needs to be overseen. 2. Your wife cannot bear you children. And in both instances your wife chooses your second wife, in cahoots with her mother in law. So fuck Musa Mseleku and his tiny dick — #BamakoIsComing (@simphiwedana) February 23, 2020

Simphiwe joins a number of fans who have complained about the shows narrative which they feel portrays women as objects for sale by the men on the show.The singer did not mince her words and went as far as to attack Musa.Although she said she was not against polygamy as a "village girl" and understood the culture, she felt that what the show was depicting was greed.Simphiwe said she has her own definition of what polygamy is and shared it.