Simphiwe Dana publicly says she’s part of the queer community

Making the big announcement on Twitter, Dana said: “I’ve been holding this in since forever. I am gay.” The multi-award-winning singer and actress also revealed that she and her lover will soon be walking down the aisle. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the “Ndiredi” hitmaker admitted that she was scared to come out as she didn’t know how her fans across Mzansi and the rest of the continent would react to the news. She wrote: “I know coming out means Africa will block me. But, after a lot of thinking, I’m ok with it. I’m marrying a woman, and I’ve never been happier.” I know coming out means Africa will block me. But, after a lot of thinking, I’m ok with it. I’m marrying a woman, and I’ve never been happier — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) November 5, 2020 The singer seemed relieved that the truth was finally out.

In another post, the 40-year-old star shared a snap of her lover, international opera singer Pumeza Matshikiza.

Matshikiza is a South African soprano based in Berlin, Germany.

“I’m marrying her. She’s coming home to me today. We are so happy,” she captioned the photograph of Matshikiza.

While fans and industry friends including Rami Chuene and Tumi Morake flooded Dana’s timeline with congratulatory messages, others expressed their shock at her big reveal.

Below are some of the reactions:

“Listen!!!!!! We’re here for it. For all of it. Sending you and your partner lots of love,” said “Isono” actress Rami Chuene.

“Thank you for your courage in living out your truth. I know this was not an easy decision to make, because of the ignorance + prejudice still directed at members of the LGBTQ community.

“But please know there are many out there who stand with you. There is far more love than hate, “ tweeted renowned journalist Karyn Maughan.

“🌈L❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️E🌈Congratulations!” added “Seriously Single” actress Tumi Morake.

“I'm happy for you Simphiwe. Just know the LGBTQ+community is always here with you. Love and light to you on this journey,” wrote Miss Anathea.

Responding to Miss Anathea’s post, Dana expressed: “Ndiyabulela sisi (thank you sis). Futhi ndiyoyika (I was petrified) of what my coming out means. But I know it was important that I do.”

“As long as you are happy that's what is important,” added another fan, Mqulusi.

Some tweeps said they weren’t shocked at Dana’s big reveal, as she has always taken a swipe at men.

The “Joko Ya Hao” actress who doesn’t mince her words, recently came under fire for insulting South African men.

Taking to Twitter in April, Dana unapologetically said that Mzansi’s men are “gold diggers”, who have no shame asking women for Uber money.

She wrote: “Truth is that South African men are the biggest gold diggers. They even dig the maintenance money.”