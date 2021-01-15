Simphiwe Dana warns Mzansi of possible dictatorship government

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning musician Simphiwe Dana has expressed her concern that South African leaders are taking an "'authoritarian tone” with the nation, warning that it may be the early signs of a dictatorship. Dana, like many others across the globe, has been watching politicians speak over the last few weeks on the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions. After Julius Malema's fiery address to the nation on Thursday, Simphiwe took to Twitter to share her worry that leaders are becoming more and more authoritarian. “I’m getting increasingly concerned with the authoritarian tone our leaders are taking with us. And the authoritarian ways they’re adopting. These are the early signs of a dictatorship. I’m saying this because we pride ourselves in the way SA governs,” she tweeted. She added her concern that soon “men with big guns” may show up at our door if we disagree with our leaders.

“I worry that soon we won’t be able to disagree with our leadership without men with big guns showing up on our doorsteps and our own people cheering them on. I hope to God I’m wrong. This pandemic is exposing a lot of ish.”

I worry that soon we won’t be able to disagree with our leadership without men with big guns showing up on our doorsteps and our own people cheering them on. I hope to God I’m wrong. This pandemic is exposing a lot of ish — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) January 15, 2021

When a Twitter user said president Cyril Ramaphosa was an example of what Simphiwe was talking about, she included Malema and police minister Bheki Cele.

Yes, also Malema’s address last night. Bheki Cele telling us to go sleep at 9pm or else. We are not children — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) January 15, 2021

The Masibambaneni hitmaker had earlier applauded the government for enforcing the alcohol ban but also called for a ban on gender-based violence.

“Our police minister arrested 20 000 people in two weeks for drinking during an alcohol ban. This is commendable as y’all should not be breaking laws. How I wish this was 20 000 arrested during a GBV ban, in two weeks.”