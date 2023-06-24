Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, June 24, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Siv Ngesi leaves no crumbs in his first-ever drag performance as ‘Sivanna’

Siv Ngesi as his drag persona, Sivanna. Picture: Instagram

Siv Ngesi as his drag persona, Sivanna. Picture: Instagram

Published 54m ago

Share

Media personality Siv Ngesi had Instagram followers in a frenzy when he shared a short snippet of his cabaret music video of his drag persona, Sivanna

He captioned the teaser: “Sharing Sivanna’s full performance on Monday for #pridemonth! I love doing drag #dragqueen”

Siv introduced Sivanna to Mzansi in January 2021 when he posted images of himself in a red dress, stiletto heels and brown lace-front wig, which had fans and followers gobsmacked by the transformation.

His first appearance was guided by the hand of Cape Town’s top drag diva, Manilla von Teez.

Von Teez said: “Sivanna has grown a lot, especially now that she is more comfortable in heels, with Siv doing pole dancing and just wearing them every chance he gets and I love that, but she will always be my little baby.”

More on this

The 35-year-old entertainer said he first tried drag out of curiosity: “I always wondered what it would be like to get into drag and feel the vulnerability of a woman. I was blown away by that transformation, which took three hours to complete at the time.”

Now he has become a pro and can pull off a Sivanna character in less time with even better results.

In a recent video clip, Sivanna is seen performing to Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing”, filmed at The Wave Theatre in Cape Town.

Fans were wowed by his performance.

oliveronline commented: “If there were ever a Drag Race SA Sivanna would be the perfect host.”

velda.jacobs said: “I can see you performing Jennifer Holliday's – And I am telling you I'm not Going 😍.”

kevinfraserofficial wrote: “3am now listening to Whitney H playlist on YT… Thanks Siv 😂❤️.”

helliebowes commented: “I don't think ‘WOW’ is enough? But WOW.”

rodrickcovington said: “You are worthy and then some! You ate ❤️.”

lady_loves_t wrote: “Sivanna @sivngesi darling, please please please do a show. I have my money ready!!!”

Related Topics:

Cape Town2023South African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentArtistsLGBTQIA

Share

Recent stories by:

Venecia Valentine
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe