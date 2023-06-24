Siv Ngesi leaves no crumbs in his first-ever drag performance as ‘Sivanna’

Media personality Siv Ngesi had Instagram followers in a frenzy when he shared a short snippet of his cabaret music video of his drag persona, Sivanna He captioned the teaser: “Sharing Sivanna’s full performance on Monday for #pridemonth! I love doing drag #dragqueen”

Siv introduced Sivanna to Mzansi in January 2021 when he posted images of himself in a red dress, stiletto heels and brown lace-front wig, which had fans and followers gobsmacked by the transformation. His first appearance was guided by the hand of Cape Town's top drag diva, Manilla von Teez. Von Teez said: "Sivanna has grown a lot, especially now that she is more comfortable in heels, with Siv doing pole dancing and just wearing them every chance he gets and I love that, but she will always be my little baby."

The 35-year-old entertainer said he first tried drag out of curiosity: “I always wondered what it would be like to get into drag and feel the vulnerability of a woman. I was blown away by that transformation, which took three hours to complete at the time.” Now he has become a pro and can pull off a Sivanna character in less time with even better results. In a recent video clip, Sivanna is seen performing to Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing”, filmed at The Wave Theatre in Cape Town.

Fans were wowed by his performance. oliveronline commented: “If there were ever a Drag Race SA Sivanna would be the perfect host.” velda.jacobs said: “I can see you performing Jennifer Holliday's – And I am telling you I'm not Going 😍.”

kevinfraserofficial wrote: “3am now listening to Whitney H playlist on YT… Thanks Siv 😂❤️.” helliebowes commented: “I don't think ‘WOW’ is enough? But WOW.” rodrickcovington said: “You are worthy and then some! You ate ❤️.”