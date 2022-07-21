Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Siv Ngesi makes it known that ‘luck’ has nothing to do with his success

Siv Ngesi. Picture: Facebook

Published 5h ago

Local actor, TV presenter and comedian Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi has bagged himself a whooping 25 nominations at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

Among the categories he has been nominated is best supporting actor in a drama.

Throughout his career, Ngesi has managed to be a part of productions that have gone on to do exceptionally well.

In a recent Twitter post, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posed the question, “Is Siv Ngesi South Africa's most bankable black male star?”

Mphela wrote: “Since 2019, three of his films have made the top 10 of highest earning local movies at the box office … Or, is the actor lucky to star in crossover movies?”

While Mphela could have simply been pointing out the good, his last statement seems to have ruffled the Ngesi’s feathers. It didn’t go down well with fans either.

Ngesi shared a screenshot of Mphela’s post and made it clear that “luck” had nothing to do with his success.

“Luck my Ass,” wrote Ngesi in his Instagram and Facebook posts.

The multi-skilled entertainer’s comment section was filled with people sharing their views that it wasn’t luck that had got Ngesi this far.

On Twitter, Mphela defended his post and explained that it was not meant to start a conversation and came from a positive place.

Twitter user @Denzhetshikala2, however, disagreed with Mphela.

“This wasn't a positive post if you had to put the word LUCK in it, he is TALENTED not lucky,” they tweeted.

Mphela, however, stuck to his guns and reminded the tweep that “the word ‘luck’ comes at the end of the post … in a question about crossover.”

Do you think Ngesi has “crossover appeal” or is he “lucky”?

