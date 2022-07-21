Siv Ngesi makes it known that ‘luck’ has nothing to do with his success

Local actor, TV presenter and comedian Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi has bagged himself a whooping 25 nominations at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas). Among the categories he has been nominated is best supporting actor in a drama.

Throughout his career, Ngesi has managed to be a part of productions that have gone on to do exceptionally well. In a recent Twitter post, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posed the question, “Is Siv Ngesi South Africa's most bankable black male star?” Mphela wrote: “Since 2019, three of his films have made the top 10 of highest earning local movies at the box office … Or, is the actor lucky to star in crossover movies?”

Or, is the actor lucky to star in crossover movies? 😇 pic.twitter.com/wUqahEh05V — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 18, 2022 While Mphela could have simply been pointing out the good, his last statement seems to have ruffled the Ngesi’s feathers. It didn’t go down well with fans either. Ngesi shared a screenshot of Mphela’s post and made it clear that “luck” had nothing to do with his success. “Luck my Ass,” wrote Ngesi in his Instagram and Facebook posts.

The multi-skilled entertainer’s comment section was filled with people sharing their views that it wasn’t luck that had got Ngesi this far. On Twitter, Mphela defended his post and explained that it was not meant to start a conversation and came from a positive place. The problem with South African entertainment industry.



People forever angry. Unnecessarily.



Someone tell Unathi that Jiva is not a movie and The Woman King only comes out in September.



By the way, this was a positive post about Siv and meant to start a conversation. pic.twitter.com/I1ahG5GqG1 — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 19, 2022 Twitter user @Denzhetshikala2, however, disagreed with Mphela.

“This wasn't a positive post if you had to put the word LUCK in it, he is TALENTED not lucky,” they tweeted. Mphela, however, stuck to his guns and reminded the tweep that “the word ‘luck’ comes at the end of the post … in a question about crossover.” Now I have to teach you English.



The word “luck” comes at the end of the post … in a question about crossover.



This means it pertains to the info in the question.



Which is CROSSOVER APPEAL.



Read. Comprehend. https://t.co/GSGIgr1soX — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 19, 2022 Do you think Ngesi has “crossover appeal” or is he “lucky”?