Siv Ngesi says he’ll punch people who still think Covid-19 is fake

With the Covid-19 pandemic reaching more than 1 million cases, actor and TV host Siv Ngesi warned fans against the dangers of the disease. Taking to Twitter this week, the Bhai Café actor sent a strong message, urging South Africans to refrain from complacency amid the second wave of the coronavirus which has hit the country. With a rising number of people losing their loved ones due to the disease, Ngesi encouraged people to continue to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, in order to curb the spread of this deadly virus. He tweeted: “3 friends lost their parents today! “If I lost a parent and I heard people saying “Covid is fake”, I would punch you in the throat with my f**king fake fist you insensitive bastards!

“Few friends can’t even go to their parents’ funerals and some people are dying alone in the hospital!”

This comes just days after the multi-award winning singer Nathi Mankayi warned fans about the dangers of the virus after he lost his parents to Covid-19.

The Nomvula hitmaker poured his pain on Twitter, on his birthday, in December, revealing the heartbreak of losing his parents.

“… I lost my dearest mother and father in a matter of days and experienced the darkest days of my life.

“I felt and still feel pain in ways that I cannot put into words.

“With that said, today I celebrate my first birthday without them in my life.

“Today I dedicate my birthday day to celebrate them! Lalani ngoxolo mama no tata (Rest in Peace mom and dad),” tweeted Mankayi.

He later revealed that his parents who passed on a week apart from each other due to Covid-19 related complications.

On Monday, reality TV star and dancer Zodwa Wabantu opened up about losing a family member to Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Zodwa Wabatu: Uncensored star shared the pain of losing her aunt in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. She also also so cautioning her fans that the coronavirus is “real”.

She wrote: “My aunt has passed away,😭😭😭 today you are happy, tomorrow you are sad😢 alive today and tomorrow you are dead🙏🏽 Covid-19 is real.”

On Tuesday, the Zodwa Wabatu: Uncensored star shared a video of herself taking the Covid-19 test, with fans commending her for taking the test.