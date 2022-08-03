Siv Ngesi slams ‘monster’ Bheki Cele, says women are on their own

Local actor, TV presenter and comedian Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi is furious after a recent interview with Police Minister Bheki Cele on eNCA. Ngesi slammed Cele on social media and had the support of other celebrities who stood with him.

Story continues below Advertisement

The minister appeared in a live eNCA interview with anchors Thulasizwe Simelane and Sally Burdett on July 29, where he addressed the horror gang-rape of eight women near a mine dump in Krugersdorp. Since the incident more than 67 illegal miners were arrested. The rape victims were part of a crew filming a music video. In the interview Cele said: “One woman was raped by 10 men, one by eight, one by six, (another) by four… three… the one 19-year-old was lucky, if it is lucky … (she) was raped by one man.”

This sparked anger on social media. Ngesi said: “Dear women, you’re on your own! This is said by the monster (I mean) minister of police! ANC needs to f**k off!” Dear women , you’re on your own! This is said by the monster (I mean) minister of police! ANC needs to fuck off! pic.twitter.com/lJhWwaXBvm — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) August 2, 2022 An emotional Ngesi told IOL Entertainment: “My narrative is that men need to do more, my narrative is that we are continuously failing women in society and when the minister of police says such a statement, it shows you the state of this flipping country, women are on their own.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Reacting to Ngesi’s tweet, Rowlene_sa said: “No shame hey we really are in hell - Absolutely terrifying - are they actually stupid is this all an act I don’t understand.” Media personality Jonathan Boynton-Lee said: “We’re living in a horror movie and ANC are the writers.” Masterrusson wrote: “Can you be so uneducated - 10 men is 10 times - ANC MUST FALL!!!!.”

Story continues below Advertisement