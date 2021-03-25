Siv Ngesi slams troll trying to mock Loyiso Gola’s Netflix special 'Unlearning'

Media personality Siv Ngesi was not alone as many other celebrities also strongly defended Loyiso Gola after social media trolls tried to dim his light over the release of his Netflix special “Unlearning” on Tuesday. “Unlearning”, which is the streaming giant’s first African original for this year, sees Loyiso explore his own experience of maturity and masculinity during apartheid in South Africa. While the Netflix special was obviously a big deal for the star and those who appreciate his comedy, the achievement still didn't save the comedian from Twitter trolls. Many of them insisted on shifting the focus to the fact that Loyiso's show didn't make the Twitter trends list. Yes according to some tweeps, a show is not a hit if it is not hitting the trends list.

Despite his global success as a comedian, Loyiso has been cyberbullied in the past for apparently not being funny and the naysayers did the same on Tuesday.

However, Loyiso's supporters which included Siv were not having it.

Siv personally dealt with one troll, calling him to order for his tweet implying that Loyiso's special was a flop because it didn't trend.

“Don't do this,” Siv replied to the user.

Don’t do this — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) March 23, 2021

Singer Simphiwe Dana, Rob Van Vuuren, Bridget Masinga and Tyson Ngubani all tweeted support for Loyiso as well.

Congrats to @loyisogola on his @netflix special, #Unlearning. My family and I, look forward to some SA humor. — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) March 23, 2021

Guys! Loy is lifting the bar for South African comedy on a global stage and he is killing it! A national treasure. 🔥🔥🔥Watch him now on Netflix. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Mq9M5FxGBo — Rob Van Vuuren (@RobVanVuuren) March 23, 2021

Having a Monday after a public holiday kind of Tuesday😩😩😩 Let me just sit back and watch the tall homie @loyisogola Netflix special. Cause wow, I’m exhausted... — Beloved (@BridgetMasinga) March 23, 2021

The special first debuted at the “Edinburgh Fringe” in 2017 and ran at the MICF, London's Soho Theatre, Grahamstown, and Soho Playhouse in New York.

Following the crazy year that was 2020, Gola brought his special to his hometown, Cape Town.

It was filmed in front of a live audience at the famed Zeitz MOCAA, following strict Covid-19 protocols, and while the audience was small and intimate, laughter filled the room.