Siya Kolisi strikes again with a confusing Instagram caption about Rachel
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has left Mzansi in stitches for the second time this month with a hilarious Instagram caption about him and his wife Rachel.
This time Siya took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of himself and Rachel smiling at each other.
In the caption, which he wrote in Xhosa, Siya said that even though Rachel is smiling at him, he knows that her smile is sending him a different message.
According to "The Bear", as he is affectionately known, Rachel is saying: "Its nice, hey. Siya is smiling as if he sees pap. Let's finish up because even my shoes are killing me. I want to go home and relax/soothe my feet".
See post below:
Many of Siya's followers found the post funny and referred to him as the "caption captain".
Last week Mzansi was left confused when Siya penned a Mother's Day message to Rachel.
The post seemed to have a number of inside jokes with Siya saying, "Every time I think about you my heart goes June-July, I don’t know why".
"Every time I kiss you I think “hmmm, that was nice”. We love you, we appreciate you, happy Mother’s Day".
