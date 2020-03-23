Sizwe Dhlomo ruffles feathers after saying ‘rich people’ brought Covid-19 to SA

Local personality Sizwe Dhlomo ruffled some feathers on Sunday after he tweeted that South African "rich people" brought the coronavirus to those who will suffer the most.

Following the first recorded case of the coronavirus in South Africa, many conversations have happened online about how the access and privilege of travelling have been linked to the spread of the virus.

Taking to his Twitter page over the weekend, the "Breaking Dawn" anchor said: "The sad thing about it is in SA, it was the rich people who brought this virus to those who are now going to suffer the ramifications the most."





Many were in agreement with Dhlomo as the virus would affect the working and lower class the most during this pandemic.

The very same RICH people are now shouting at the top of their voices that the country must SHUT DOWN without measures in place as to how they going to help the POOR who don't have the luxury of filling up their pantries and fridges with food and essential necessities 🙌 — THULI DLAMINI (2/11 -SCORPIO) (@thulidlamini47) March 22, 2020

That was their purpose for creating this Virus bro... So the population of the world would be small with only people who can afford will remain alive and those with nothing dying. It's the survival of the fittest! — Cellular 🍥 (@robzinterris) March 22, 2020

And the rich will be furious at the resultant exponential spread & fault the masses.



The poor just can’t catch a break. 💔 — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) March 22, 2020

Twitter user @djkevking, along with some other tweeps, felt that he was bringing race into the conversation even though Dhlomo did not mention any racial group in his post.

When Ebola kills 11 thousand in Africa in two years, it’s “shit happens”. always an opportunity to politicize and racialize human tragedy. https://t.co/Yfz5LtC4d7 — Kev (@djkevking) March 22, 2020

Tell me where you see race in my tweet numb-nut! Don’t f**k with me, I’m in no mood for struggling DJs. https://t.co/ziyqerNNhz — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 22, 2020 You were too quick to respond but too slow to comprehend. Where is the race card mentioned here besides you mentioning? You are previledge to a point knowing ukuthi there's one race which is more previledge than others — ✊M L U N G♔YOUNG_😷 (@Mlungwana_H) March 23, 2020 Nobody racialised anything, you're projecting now. Name all the races he mentioned in that tweet. — Commie Ferguson (@witchbail) March 23, 2020 Is english a problem ,son??? pic.twitter.com/zLO2qJ4bNh — Morris Hadebe (@HadebeMorris) March 23, 2020

Following this @djkevking was quickly put on their place by Dlomo and other users for his tweet.