Sizwe Dhlomo ruffles feathers after saying ‘rich people’ brought Covid-19 to SA
The very same RICH people are now shouting at the top of their voices that the country must SHUT DOWN without measures in place as to how they going to help the POOR who don't have the luxury of filling up their pantries and fridges with food and essential necessities 🙌— THULI DLAMINI (2/11 -SCORPIO) (@thulidlamini47) March 22, 2020
That was their purpose for creating this Virus bro... So the population of the world would be small with only people who can afford will remain alive and those with nothing dying. It's the survival of the fittest!— Cellular 🍥 (@robzinterris) March 22, 2020
The very same RICH people are now shouting at the top of their voices that the country must SHUT DOWN without measures in place as to how they going to help the POOR who don't have the luxury of filling up their pantries and fridges with food and essential necessities 🙌— THULI DLAMINI (2/11 -SCORPIO) (@thulidlamini47) March 22, 2020
And the rich will be furious at the resultant exponential spread & fault the masses.— Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) March 22, 2020
The poor just can’t catch a break. 💔
When Ebola kills 11 thousand in Africa in two years, it’s “shit happens”. always an opportunity to politicize and racialize human tragedy. https://t.co/Yfz5LtC4d7— Kev (@djkevking) March 22, 2020
Tell me where you see race in my tweet numb-nut! Don’t f**k with me, I’m in no mood for struggling DJs. https://t.co/ziyqerNNhz— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 22, 2020
You were too quick to respond but too slow to comprehend. Where is the race card mentioned here besides you mentioning? You are previledge to a point knowing ukuthi there's one race which is more previledge than others— ✊M L U N G♔YOUNG_😷 (@Mlungwana_H) March 23, 2020
Nobody racialised anything, you're projecting now. Name all the races he mentioned in that tweet.— Commie Ferguson (@witchbail) March 23, 2020
Is english a problem ,son??? pic.twitter.com/zLO2qJ4bNh— Morris Hadebe (@HadebeMorris) March 23, 2020
🙊🙊🙊 pic.twitter.com/utUVbmlEqy— ❣@Blessing (@Blessin89053506) March 23, 2020