Sizwe Dhlomo. Picture: Instagram
Sizwe Dhlomo. Picture: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo ruffles feathers after saying ‘rich people’ brought Covid-19 to SA

1h ago

Local personality Sizwe Dhlomo ruffled some feathers on Sunday after he tweeted that South African "rich people" brought the coronavirus to those who will suffer the most.  

Following the first recorded case of the coronavirus in South Africa, many conversations have happened online about how the access and privilege of travelling have been linked to the spread of the virus. 

Taking to his Twitter page over the weekend, the "Breaking Dawn" anchor said: "The sad thing about it is in SA, it was the rich people who brought this virus to those who are now going to suffer the ramifications the most."

Many were in agreement with Dhlomo as the virus would affect the working and lower class the most during this pandemic. 

Twitter user @djkevking,  along with some other tweeps, felt that he was bringing race into the conversation even though Dhlomo did not mention any racial group in his post. 

Following this @djkevking was quickly put on their place by Dlomo and other users for his tweet.

