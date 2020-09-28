EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Sizwe Dhlomo and Rihanna. Picture: Instagram
Sizwe Dhlomo says Rihanna will see him shooting his shot since they’re both verified

Time of article published 2h ago

Local media personality Sizwe Dhlomo decided to shoot his shot with Rihanna on Monday.

While the “Only Girl“ hitmaker is still depriving the world of ”R9“, one thing she does regularly is share posts about upcoming releases for her skincare, lingerie, luxury fashion and make-up lines.

Taking to her social media accounts on Sunday, Rihanna shared a picture of the new mini-sets of the Fenty Skin line while wearing a Savage X Fenty bra. She captioned the post: “just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!”

Sizwe thought that this would be the opportune time to shoot his shot and said, “I can contribute more melanin if you want?“ accompanied by the eyes emoji.

One Twitter user told him to “rest” since she wouldn’t see his quote tweet.

Sizwe replied, saying she might respond to his quote tweet since they’re both verified on Twitter and that verified accounts have a separate filtered timeline.

Tweeps had a field day learning about the separate “VIP” Twitter timeline for verified accounts.

“VIP section of twitter,” commented @dee_Liaha.

“alright this is different type of flex I can't relate,” said @Mlungisi_DeDon.

“Talk about amaVIP waku Twitter,” commented @sjava_eldiago.

“Twitter kanti une VVIP section all this time,” said @Sean_Vus.

“Oh so that’s why celebs reply to each other and not peasants. Makes sense,” commented @Kaelomotaung.

“So Kahle Kahle uthi not all tweets are equal,” said @Simphiwe_Mnyand.

Rihanna

