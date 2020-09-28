Sizwe Dhlomo says Rihanna will see him shooting his shot since they’re both verified

Local media personality Sizwe Dhlomo decided to shoot his shot with Rihanna on Monday.

While the “Only Girl“ hitmaker is still depriving the world of ”R9“, one thing she does regularly is share posts about upcoming releases for her skincare, lingerie, luxury fashion and make-up lines.

Taking to her social media accounts on Sunday, Rihanna shared a picture of the new mini-sets of the Fenty Skin line while wearing a Savage X Fenty bra. She captioned the post: “just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!”

Sizwe thought that this would be the opportune time to shoot his shot and said, “I can contribute more melanin if you want?“ accompanied by the eyes emoji.

I can contribute more melanin if you want? 👀 https://t.co/IQe9HIGgFs — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 28, 2020

One Twitter user told him to “rest” since she wouldn’t see his quote tweet.