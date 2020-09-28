Sizwe Dhlomo says Rihanna will see him shooting his shot since they’re both verified
Local media personality Sizwe Dhlomo decided to shoot his shot with Rihanna on Monday.
While the “Only Girl“ hitmaker is still depriving the world of ”R9“, one thing she does regularly is share posts about upcoming releases for her skincare, lingerie, luxury fashion and make-up lines.
Taking to her social media accounts on Sunday, Rihanna shared a picture of the new mini-sets of the Fenty Skin line while wearing a Savage X Fenty bra. She captioned the post: “just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!”
Sizwe thought that this would be the opportune time to shoot his shot and said, “I can contribute more melanin if you want?“ accompanied by the eyes emoji.
I can contribute more melanin if you want? 👀 https://t.co/IQe9HIGgFs— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 28, 2020
One Twitter user told him to “rest” since she wouldn’t see his quote tweet.
Rest rest rest rest mfethu she won't see it— Bonginkosi Dlamini (@DrShakes_SD) September 28, 2020
Sizwe replied, saying she might respond to his quote tweet since they’re both verified on Twitter and that verified accounts have a separate filtered timeline.
I’m telling you she will. She won’t respond but she’ll definitely see it. Verified tweets go into a different filtered timeline. You get the option available to you once your account gets verified. https://t.co/yC2YIJPh23— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 28, 2020
Tweeps had a field day learning about the separate “VIP” Twitter timeline for verified accounts.
“VIP section of twitter,” commented @dee_Liaha.
🤣🤣🤣🤣VIP section of twitter pic.twitter.com/cscUVGIwVM— Jada (@dee_Liaha) September 28, 2020
“alright this is different type of flex I can't relate,” said @Mlungisi_DeDon.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 alright this is different type of flex I can't relate😭— Mlungisi 🦉V🦉 (@Mlungisi_DeDon) September 28, 2020
“Talk about amaVIP waku Twitter,” commented @sjava_eldiago.
Talk about amaVIP waku Twitter pic.twitter.com/cADjiUlHeW— Jbulani (@sjava_eldiago) September 28, 2020
“Twitter kanti une VVIP section all this time,” said @Sean_Vus.
Twitter kanti une VVIP section all this time pic.twitter.com/bNC2De0uIb— Sean (@Sean_Vus) September 28, 2020
“Oh so that’s why celebs reply to each other and not peasants. Makes sense,” commented @Kaelomotaung.
Oh so that’s why celebs reply to each other and not peasants. Makes sense.— Vision (@Kaelomotaung) September 28, 2020
“So Kahle Kahle uthi not all tweets are equal,” said @Simphiwe_Mnyand.
So Kahle Kahle uthi not all tweets are equal 😂😂😂😂— Simmy Roxstar (@Simphiwe_Mnyand) September 28, 2020