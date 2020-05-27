Sjava parts ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Rapper Sjava has announced that he has parted ways with his record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment. The "uMama" hitmaker made the announcement via a statement he posted on his social media accounts. Sjava started the statement by saying: "I would like to take this opportunity to announce that me and Ambitiouz have parted ways. I will forever be grateful for everything that they have done by giving me an opportunity and platform when no one did because through them I was able to build my mother a house back home." He said that he does not have a problem with anyone and neither does he have beef with anyone at the label. "I am not a talkative person which is why I choose to keep quiet", he said.

"A lot of people were asking where did I go to since I took a break from social media, I did this because I wanted to deal with the process respectfully. I learnt that being professional and not taking things personally is important in this business because what I can say today is that my heart is broken. Doing that (taking things personally) would have consequences in the long run", said Sjava.

Sjava, who had been signed to the record label since he started making music, said he has also learnt that not seeing eye to eye with a company does not mean that "we are fighting personally".

He added that the reason for parting ways was only known by him and Ambitiouz Entertainment.

"What I am going to need from the people who love and respect what I do is for them to please continue to support me as they have always been doing. Please do not attack the label or others. I promise to keep on giving you good music and motivating music until I die".

Sjava's announcement follows that of rapper Emtee who also left the record label earlier this year after a drawn-out battle between the two.

Other artists who have left Ambitiouz Entertainment over the years include Amanda Black, Priddy Ugly, Gigi Lamayne, Saudi & NEO, Fifi Cooper, B3nchMarQ and A-Reece.

See the statement below: