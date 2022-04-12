SK Khoza asks for forgiveness from those he was rude and mean to following viral videos

Actor SK Khoza has publicly asked for forgiveness from those he was “rude and mean“ to while he was trapped in a “very dark space”. The actor recently made headlines after several videos of himself trended on social media.

In the videos he appears to be shouting insults at various people. A video of himself barefooted, wearing an orange T-shirt and grey tracksuit and hurling insults at a white man, first went viral. Two more videos surfaced later of the actor.

Taking to Instagram SK posted a video with a prayer with the song Refiner by Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Steffany Gretzinger playing in the background. The prayer was a plea to God for strength during dark times. In his caption SK offered his deepest apologies.

“Forgive ME for I have SINNED👏🏾and was trapped in a very DARK SPACE, to everyone that I was RUDE and MEAN to…MY DEEPEST APOLOGIES,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sthembiso Khoza (@skcoza) He also thanked the public for their love and support and revealed that he has chosen to “seek help”. After the videos of SK behaving inappropriately went viral, he posted on his IG story something that had many worried about his mental health.

“Maybe some of us were meant to live and be great in another lifetime, and this one is just not for us. “Maybe some of us were meant to live and be great in another lifetime, and this one is just not for us,” he wrote. SK’s fans are rallying behind him and have offered him support on his post and are showing him love during this difficult time in his life.