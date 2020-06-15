SK Khoza defends the Fergusons

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actor SK Khoza has come out defending Connie and Shona Ferguson. The Fergusons have been at the top of social media trends lists for all the wrong reasons. This comes after various actors from their shows have claimed unfair treatment by them. "The Queen", which is produced by Ferguson Films has seen an exodus of some of its biggest stars like Zenande Mfenyana, Setumo Motsoaledi, Rami Chuene, Moshe Ndiki, Khayakazi Kula and Khanya Mkangisa. Last week Dineo Langa confirmed that she was fired.

When Dineo commented on a post by her on-screen brother this week, played by Loyiso MacDonald, fans started asking when her character was returning to their screens.

"When does Kea come back from Dubai", asked one Instagram user.

"Ang'buyi mina ngaxoshwa", she said which means "I am not coming back, I was fired".

Replying to another user she said: "My character was removed from the show. The character will be dying soon soon".

However one star seems to be in their corner and it is none other than their very own employee, SK.

"The Queen" star took to Instagram to say that people were just hating on the star couple.



"Take a moment and appreciate...shout out to @ferguson_films @connie_ferguson everyone is just hating on yoll (you)..when you the best people will talk, it doesn’t matter if you doing good or bad…I live by example", he said in a caption accompanied by a picture of him.

In May Mzansi Magic announced that SK will be making a comeback after having left to star in other productions, including the second season of "Housekeepers", which airs on Monday evening at 8pm on Mzansi Magic.

This came after Shaka played by SK, who viewers were introduced to in season one of the hit show four years ago, was killed off the show last year.

Shaka makes his return this week.