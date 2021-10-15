SK Khoza unfollows his fiancée, deletes her pictures from his Instagram

Actor SK Khoza has unfollowed his fiancée Mandy Hlongwane and deleted her pictures from his Instagram page. In return, Hlongwane has unfollowed SK. A search by IOL Entertainment found that Khoza and Hlongwane unfollowed each other. She has some images of SK on her Instagram page.

While the reason for the sudden unfollowing is not known, the news comes as a shock. Although the couple have often served couple goals, there have been several public scandals. Last year, Khoza apologised after inappropriate videos and pictures surfaced online and caused a stir.

In the videos, “The Queen” star is seen dancing at an alleged sex party that broke lockdown rules. While the actor dances and walks around the room, naked women walk around and dance with him while holding drinks in their hands. Khoza said he was sorry for embarrassing his family and friends.

"Inappropriate video images of myself were leaked online and I would like to profusely apologize to my family, friends, employers and fans for embarrassing them and myself,” he tweeted at the time. Following the leak of the videos, the Housekeepers star asked Hlongwane to marry him. Khoza posted a 37-minute video on his IGTV, thanking fans for voting for him as one of the best male actor nominees in the KZN Entertainment Awards which were set to take place this week.

Sometime later in the video, he was joined by Hlongwane who was preoccupied with her cellphone. That's when Khoza asked his fans to help him ask her the big question. He got down on one knee while Hlongwane tried to make sense of why everyone was writing “Will you marry me?” on Instagram live. After Hlongwane said yes, Khoza said he had wanted to propose for a long time.

“I've never met anybody who inspires me, who loves me so much, and I love her like crazy! I can genuinely say that I'm in love!” he said. In July this year, the star opened up about some of the issues he needed to fix for the sake of his relationship. Taking to Instagram, Khoza said he was willing to admit he was wrong.

He said bottling his emotions had brought him to the point where he unknowingly was “emotionally abusive” towards his partner. “Keeping things that break your spirit and hurt you inside is not always a good thing. “I have come to realise that I have done so and I ended up not realising that I was taking it out on my fiancée, Mandy Hlongwane.

”Whenever I talk about what’s affecting me I would not address it in a calm manner and in turn I didn't see that I was hurting her, and in a way I was being emotionally abusive towards her,” he wrote. He apologised for not addressing his emotional problems. “She has made me understand that just because I don't physically abuse her, I was doing so with my words, and I want to speak out and say that I'm sorry I didn't address my problems and allowed them to overpower me.