SK Khoza's ex Ayanda Hlongwane tells her side of the story

In April, actor Sthembiso "SK'' Khoza grabbed headlines after videos of him behaving inappropriately surfaced online. A couple of weeks after the craze of the videos died down, SK opened up to real estate agent, businessman, and philanthropist ‘TT’ Mbha on his weekly Instagram Live talk show called “Ama-Tyma Wellness Check-in”.

During the Instagram Live, SK spoke about his mental health and went on to address the reports that he allegedly abused his former fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane. The former "The Queen" actor was reportedly arrested for assaulting Hlongwane and appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court and was let out on R2 000 bail. SK claimed that he has never laid a hand on a woman and shared that Hlongwane has never pitched up at court.

"This is my question to South Africa, my country. Why hasn't anybody called me to ask if I hit Ayanda Hlongwane? Does my country know that I went to court six and seven times and Ayanda never pitched, not once and she had to be subpoenaed," he asked. He then went on to allege that when his ex did arrive, she signed that she wants to drop the charges and reconcile with the award-winning actor. After receiving numerous tags on SK and TT's Instagram live, Hlongwane took to Instagram and shared her version of the story.

She explained to her followers that she decided to publicly speak out on the live show as it "hit a nerve". On her Instagram post, Hlongwane shared a part of SK's live with TT, a letter from SK's lawyers to her, dated December 6, several text messages between her and SK and lastly graphic images of her bruises. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayandahh Mendiced (@ayearndar) In her caption she revealed that she only dropped the charges as the actor requested for mediation. The letter from his lawyers attached to her post detail his request.

She explained that her lawyers communicated with her that she will go to court only when she is needed. "I suffered all of this because I asked for help in dealing with his abuse that led to my miscarriage and the other side of his life that I found out about. It's weird how with every person his been with, they are portrayed as crazy as yena he has proof but is just not that person to expose them, as he now says that about me. “Even if they were crazy, you drove them to that point. Talk about screen shots...,'' she shared.

