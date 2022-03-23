Slik Talk calls Pearl Thusi a mean person

Last week, the local pop culture commentator accused the “Queen Sono” star of using that moment of hugging Big Zulu for clout since her arch-rival Bonang Matheba had a similar viral moment with the rapper the week prior.

Responding to Slik’s video, Pearl talked about him during an Instagram Live and said: “He’s a YouTuber who’s desperate to like to be one of us. And he has this wardrobe background of his videos that I see on Twitter, not on YouTube, so he doesn’t get paid.

“And I should buy him a new wardrobe; we need to buy him a background, a few backgrounds.

Additionally, she said that she wants to kill him with kindness and said that “he can breathe between his sentences”.