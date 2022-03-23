Slik Talk calls Pearl Thusi a mean person

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has responded to local actress Pearl Thusi coming for his filming set up.
Last week, the local pop culture commentator accused the “Queen Sono” star of using that moment of hugging Big Zulu for clout since her arch-rival Bonang Matheba had a similar viral moment with the rapper the week prior.
Responding to Slik’s video, Pearl talked about him during an Instagram Live and said: “He’s a YouTuber who’s desperate to like to be one of us. And he has this wardrobe background of his videos that I see on Twitter, not on YouTube, so he doesn’t get paid.
“And I should buy him a new wardrobe; we need to buy him a background, a few backgrounds.
Additionally, she said that she wants to kill him with kindness and said that “he can breathe between his sentences”.
Pearl Thusi wants to silence Slik Talk by buying him a new wardrobe and new clothes and possibly give him money. She says Slik Talk is not one of us 😳— NomaRussia 🇷🇺 𓃵 (@advovolicious) March 19, 2022
pic.twitter.com/2a28GfYbiS
Following this, Slik posted a video on Saturday and said: “Congrats, now you are rich now baby girl, congrats you have made it.
“I wish I could say the same for any TV show you have been a part of because they seem to not make it past season one... You are only loyal to the bag and that’s it.
“You are only friends with somebody when they are relevant and that’s it Pearl Thusi. There is nothing about you that tells me you are a genuine person.“
Slik goes on to call the former “Quantico” star a “vile”, “mean spirited person” and she pretends to be a good person.
Watch the video below: