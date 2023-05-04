Smile FM surprise listeners with earlier broadcast of ‘Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show’

Smile FM listeners were surprised to hear the “Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show” earlier than predicted. Last week, the Cape Town-based radio station said the new breakfast show team would take to air on Monday, May 8.

After the news was read out by Merentia Van Der Vent, the O’Connor Show greeted the masses with a surprise appearance from the team. The first show, also filmed live on Facebook, was filled with excitement as the team celebrated their first link together. Listeners were preparing for the May 8 appearance as previously promoted by the station.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smile 90.4 FM (@smile904fm) While some were both eager to experience the new chapter, others were despondent about the change. Kylie Sias wrote: “Morning Smile Breakfast team👏🍳💕.” Dawn Swart wrote: “Morning Smile! We are excited to listen to the show today! Good luck Ryan O'Connor you going to be fantastic💥.”

Bernardine De Villiers Austin wrote: “Good morning team. What a pleasure to hear you guys are on air this morning whoopa.” Noor Parker wrote: “Good morning, Ryan, great to have you and your team on our airwaves. Welcome to Smile family❤🥳👍” emmahmachokoto wrote: “No offence, but it's not the same without Bobby and Lindy”

natasha.thwaites wrote: “Will definitely not be turning in..it's KFM for me now..” Programme manager, Naveen Singh, told IOL Entertainment: ‘’The team were very excited to get going. After doing a week of rehearsals, we realised they were ready to give Cape Town the best way to wake up earlier than predicted. “Ryan, Success and Ricky have great chemistry on-air and brought a new energy and vibe to Cape Town mornings.