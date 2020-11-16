Somizi and Mohale allegedly going through a rough patch

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

All that glitters is not always gold and the old saying ‘never judge a book by its cover’ might ring true for one celebrity couple if recent reports are true. Their romance took South Africa by storm, fans were given front row seats into their whirlwind love, proposal and even wedding. And while the perfect picture is always taken of them, things between media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motuang and his husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo allegedly seem to be shaky. According to Sunday World, Mohale has moved out of the house he shares with Somizi in Johannesburg’s plush suburb of Dainfern. According to the publication, there are allegations of a breakup after accusations of infidelity. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of Mohale’s close friends confirmed that the Glam Troupe businessman had been spending more time out and about with friends and is hardly seen with his husband in public.

“Mohale has been hanging out with friends a lot more in Rosebank lately. I don’t know if that would make him a bad husband, but he is doing his own thing a lot lately.

“He even went to Theo Moyo’s memorial alone, which was weird,” said the source.

Mohale, who removed Somizi’s surname on his social media account, also last posted a picture of himself and Somizi on September 28. The post was in celebration of their one year traditional wedding anniversary.

Somizi, who is known for posting pictures of himself and Mohale has also not posted anything since September 28. He has posted images of himself out with friends.

While the couple trended this past weekend following the news, Somizi was quick to congratulate Mohale who recently became an ambassador for Mini Cooper Menlyn.

See below:

In 2018, it was reported that Mohale was seen cosying up to a young man, identified as Vuyo Pan, at his 24th birthday dinner in Fourways, North of Johannesburg.

Mohale's party was held at the Palazzo Hotel and Somizi, who is 21 years older than Mohale, was not in attendance.

Sources went on record to say that Mohale reportedly made the first move and set up meetings with the 19-year-old Vuyo, claiming it was about business and work opportunities.

After being informed of Mohale's alleged "extra-mural activities", Somizi allegedly sent Vuyo a threatening text message.