Somizi claps back at social media followers questioning his relationship

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung clapped back at social media users for intervening in his love life. An upset Somizi took to Twitter to reprimand tweeps fixated on his relationship with his husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, and his friend, singer Vusi Nova. This comes after Somizi, Mohale and Vusi have trended a number of times over the last few days for various reasons. Fans questioned Somizi’s friendship with Vusi and Vusi’s sexuality. They attacked Mohale for not doing enough for Somizi on his birthday. The Idols SA judge seemed to have had enough of it. “I have an ask....to the ppl who are so invested in my love life.....is yo festive that bad that ur so interested in what's happening between me vusi and mohale....hayi it must be bad shemmmm askies.....how can I help [email protected]_motaung babe siza tu. @novavusi love help”, tweeted Somizi.

I have an ask....to the ppl who are so invested in my love life.....is yo festive that bad that ur so interested in what's happening between me vusi and mohale....hayi it must be bad shemmmm askies.....how can I help bathong.....@mohale_motaung babe siza tu. @novavusi love help — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) December 31, 2020

Two weeks ago, one of Mzansi’s favourite couples and Vusi landed on the Twitter trends list after tweeps compared the gifts Somizi received from Mohale and Vusi.

Both brought Somizi bouquets of flowers, cakes and balloons for his birthday.

Somizi’s husband added a shopping bag from Louis Vuitton to his gifts, which was fitting because the cake he had made for Somizi had names of all the luxury brands Somizi loves, including Louis Vuitton, Bentley and Gucci.

Meanwhile, Vusi opted for a simple cream white and gold cake with roses and gold details.

It also came amid speculation there was trouble between Somizi and Mohale.

Somizi shut down the rumour mill, making it clear Vusi was one of his best friends and laughing off the “rocky marriage” reports.