Somizi Mhlongo- Motaung. Picture: Instagram
Somizi defends AKA in 'moffie' gate, says everyone makes mistakes

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

"Idols SA" judge Somizi Mhlongo- Motaung 
came out and defended AKA following the backlash from the LGBTQI+ community over him calling Cassper Nyovest a moffie. 

Taking to Twitter, the "Somizi and Mohale: The Union" first replied to AKA's apology and stated that he forgave him for using the homophobic slur.

He said: "apology accepted baba"

Twitter user @itsBlackRoseSA then asked Somizi how he can forgive AKA so quickly since many people were being blocked after explaining to the "Fela In Versace" rapper why his use of the word was homophobic and problematic. 

To which Somizi replied: "my love we all make mistakes unintentionally.  Just like a lot of ppl dont know that the word kula is derogatory to call indian ppl.he made the same mistake....that's what I thought"

While many members of the LGBTQI+ community were not satisfied with Supa Mega's apology, some also wanted to make it clear that Somizi speaks for himself and not the community as a whole. 

AKA

