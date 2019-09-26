Social media has crowned Somizi Mhlongo Father of the Year for standing by his daughter, Bahumi Madisakwane, whom he shares with former news anchor and actress Palesa Madisakwane.
The "Idols SA" judge, who doesn't normally entertain social media trolls hit back when haters started dragging Bahumi following numerous reports that she will be playing the role of a young Lebo Mathosa, in the most anticipated biopic titled "The Lebo Mathosa Story", he stood by his daughter, reassuring her that she is worthy of playing the iconic role.
News broke over the weekend that Kelly Khumalo and Bahumi will bring to life the story of one of Mzansi’s talented musicians, who at the peak of her career died in a car accident in 2006.
Many took to multiple social media platforms to congratulate the rising star but suggested that she got the role because of her father.
Somgaga would hear none of it, he took to Instagram to repost a text message he sent to his daughter telling her that she deserves every opportunity that is presented to her.