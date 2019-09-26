Somizi defends his daughter after Lebo Mathosa role backlash







Somizi and Bahumi. Picture: Instagram Social media has crowned Somizi Mhlongo Father of the Year for standing by his daughter, Bahumi Madisakwane, whom he shares with former news anchor and actress Palesa Madisakwane. The "Idols SA" judge, who doesn't normally entertain social media trolls hit back when haters started dragging Bahumi following numerous reports that she will be playing the role of a young Lebo Mathosa, in the most anticipated biopic titled "The Lebo Mathosa Story", he stood by his daughter, reassuring her that she is worthy of playing the iconic role. News broke over the weekend that Kelly Khumalo and Bahumi will bring to life the story of one of Mzansi’s talented musicians, who at the peak of her career died in a car accident in 2006. Many took to multiple social media platforms to congratulate the rising star but suggested that she got the role because of her father. Somgaga would hear none of it, he took to Instagram to repost a text message he sent to his daughter telling her that she deserves every opportunity that is presented to her.

In a heartfelt tribute, Somgaga wrote: “Never ever question why u get certain opportunities in life. U deserve everything and u must take anything and everything they said u wud never have. Fuck the haters.It’s not your fault that U are my daughter if the best that’s ever been. Embrace it. That’s a blessing. It’s my will but God’s. Ur gifted. Loving. Good hearted. Talented. Smart." (sic)

He continued: "Let no troll make u believe otherwise. Never pay attention to them. They will always bring you to their level. LOW. until someone above u troll u. Pay no mind. I’m here. Daddy loves u and will always protect u. U deserve a woooo shemmmm.”

Fans applauded Mhlongo for penning a powerful message to his daughter, dubbing him "world's best dad".



"best dad in the www 😘😘😘, commented @mbizaspoky

"She is blessed to have you as a father ❤️God...i miss my own daddy😭😭😭," wrote @beene50.

"Daddy also deserves a whoooo shame👏," added @tshiamolegwale.

"You such an amazing Father😢, " commented @"precious_buka.

"❤️😍Wish i had a dad like you, she's got a best dad in the whole world, she's blessed to have have you 😊, added @jessicanqobza.

The docuseries is based on the singer’s incredible life story and will take viewers on a journey to the 1990s at the beginning of the South African kwaito revolution. Mathosa shot to fame as the lead member of the pioneering kwaito group Boom Shaka, before pursuing a solo career and becoming a household name.