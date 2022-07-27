Somizi denies paying R1.5 million lobola

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has denied that he is preparing to tie the knot to Pholoso Mohlala. City Press reported that Mhlongo, who has been open about his desires to get married again, had allegedly paid a R1.5 million lobola for Mohlala.

Mhlongo took to his Instagram account to set things straight and explained that while he would rather not address things that are written about him, this instance was different. “My heart is sore. I am hurt. Yesterday, there was an article written about me. Usually I don’t care, I don’t explain but this time ... certain things can be damaging,” he said. The publication reported the wedding would allegedly be taking place in September following the finalisation of his divorce from his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

The “Idols SA” judge told his 4.3 million followers that his main issue with the report was linking him to a married man whose family was expanding. “There’s a story about me that I am getting married and a wedding is in plan and I’ve paid 1.5 million lobola to Pholoso. I don’t have an issue with that because I’m used to people writing sh*t about me. They only got one thing right, that I know Pholosho. Pholosho is married, he’s got a wife who’s pregnant and we are just friends.” The multi-talented personality then went on to bring some laughter as he shared the consequences to his actual love life, which sounds quite busy.

Mhlongo said he found himself in a conflicting situation with his two partners. “They are causing conflict in my relationships. I have two people that I was dating, one has money and the other doesn’t have money but I have to explain to these two people what’s going on,” he shared. “And I was still going to choose between the two of them. The obvious case is that I am going to choose the one with money but I have to be decent and tell him first that I was going to leave him. Now he’s left me first because of the City Press story. City Press ruined my plan,” he said.