Somizi hits back after not posting proof he bought a Rich Mnisi item

In the world of social media, everything is questionable. All thanks to influencer marketing, more and more people question the authenticity of posts and their intention. And rightfully so, when there are thousands of fake posts on various social media platforms. So it came as no surprise when a Twitter user questioned media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung after he posted a picture of a Rich Mnisi item he purchased. Following Rich Mnisi trending this week after the high-end designer released his latest collection, Hiya Kaya, with prices that made no sense to some South Africans.

The “Idols SA” jugde posted a picture of a Rich Mnisi shopping bag and said: “Whilst waiting for shibhelani I decided to buy something small for tomorrow”.

He was referring to the Xibelani skirt, a traditional Tsonga skirt worn by the VaTsonga women in South Africa, Mozambique and parts of Zimbabwe and Swaziland.

The skirt, which Mnisi interpreted in his own unique way, cost almost R60 000.

When a tweep replied to Mhlongo-Motaung’s post and suggested the star attached proof payment, he hit back.

“Andizi shem....then another troll will tell me I shud have donated it to some ntonintoni phela nina ur never satisfied in these streets....one thing u shud know about me I support local brands and I buy most of the times including this one....if getting for free makes u sleep ok.”

The media personality, who is known for his love of high-end fashion label Louis Vuitton, said he would always support and buy local designs.