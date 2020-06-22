EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. Picture: Instagram
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. Picture: Instagram

Somizi hits back at Father's Day troll

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 3h ago

Share this article:

As South Africans and many others across the world celebrated Father's Day, one father managed to find himself on the trends list. 

That father is none other than media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. 

The Metro FM host and "Idols SA" judge delivered a spicy response to a Twitter user that asked how Somizi will be spending the day, insinuating that gay dads celebrate it differently. 

@PhilaHumps tweeted: "How does Somizi celebrate father's day?"

Although he did not tag Somizi in the tweet, it caught the attention of the star who hit back and said: "I wake up. Go outside. Decide which car to drive. Then decide which house I wanna sleep at between free state. Kzn. Dainfern.  Fourways. Soweto. Parys. Then call my daughter to come get my bank card to spoil herself.  Wena? I'll listen on the radio". 

The user then clapped back at the "Living The Dream With Somizi" star suggesting that he only had more than one house because of his endorsement deals. 

Somizi said that either way, it was still his money. 

See how Twitter users reacted below:

Share this article:

Related Articles