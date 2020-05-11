Somizi hits back at troll who attacked his mother and age

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

On a day that is meant to celebrate mothers, media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung found himself having to hit back at a Twitter troll who attacked him and his mother.

This comes after a Twitter user posted a picture of Somizi along with his mother, veteran actress Mary Twala, insinuating that he felt sorry for Somizi's husband Mohale Motaung- Mhlongo if Somizi had to age like his mother.

In the now-deleted tweet @Andrielmolobel3 said, “Imagine if Somizi would age like his mom, poor Mohale".

The tweet caught the attention of the "Idols SA" judge who responded saying he was proudly going to age like his mom.

"Let me engage u...I am proudly gonna age like my mom.....happy and content....just wish yo(ur) mom reaches my mom's age ....and I used the word poor in a wrong sentence......(because) coz Mohale won't be...I hope it's not the case with u and yo(ur) gorgeous ageless mom.....u can now unfollow", he said.

let me engage u.... I am proudly gonna age like my mom.....happy and content....just wish yo mom reaches my mom's age ....and I used the word poor in a wrong sentence......coz mohale wont be....I hope it's not the case with u and yo gorgeous ageless mom.....u can now unfollow — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 10, 2020

pls tag me along........a lesson has to be learned — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 10, 2020

Mrs Mhlongo is a legend and a pioneer. She inspired many when we were growing up. She is a 80 years old and few people reach that age. — Ndiviwe Mphothulo (@Nmphothulo) May 10, 2020

This guy was desperate for clout. You can just tell from the number of hashtags he used. 🚮 Slima lento 🙄 — Lady k¡NG | The Oracle (@Thims_twinkie) May 10, 2020

Fans of Somizi were quick to rush to the star's defence and felt the tweet was disrespectful.