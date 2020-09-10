Somizi is set to launch his cookbook in time for the festive season

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

After years of promising fans a cookbook, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has kept his word – the “self-published” culinary book is set to be released in November. This week the "Idols SA" judge took to Instagram to motivate his 3.5 million fans, urging them to keep pushing in spite of challenges and difficulties in life. In the video clip posted on Instagram, the star revealed that he is working on two big projects. He announced on Thursday that one of these is publishing his own cookbook. He said: “The hard work begins today… It’s been months of preparations.

“My new baby (cookbook) will be born end of November… for the festive season. Self-published. Who is ready to buy a copy?”

Fans and industry friends flooded his timeline with encouraging messages on his new venture.

“Congratulations and good luck with the shoot!!! 🔥,” wrote Mogau Seshoene, author of “The Lady Makoti”.

“🔥🔥🔥💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾,” commented author and celebrity chef Nti Ramaboa.

“Wow! SiReady (We are ready)🙌🏾🙌🏾,” added model and musician Londie London.

The “Living the Dream With Somizi” star joins the likes of Jenny Morris, Siba Mtongana, Zola Nene, Lorna Maseko, J'Something and Lesego Semenya who released their own cookbooks.

Somgaga has for many years been showcasing his culinary skills on Instagram, sharing pictures and videos of his home-cooked meals. Now he’s ready to share these skills with the world.

He launched his cooking show “Dinner at Somizi's” on 1Magic about two months ago and the show has been a hit.

He invited Mzansi’s biggest stars – Rami Chuene, Siya Kolisi, Pearl Thusi, DJ Zinhle, Dr Rebecca Malope and Zahara – to come cook with him and, while doing so, he got them talking about interesting topics.