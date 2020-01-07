Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

Local personality Somizi Mhlongo was clearly in a giving spirit when a Twitter user asked for help getting to work. Tweeps asking celebs for some financial support has become a common occurrence, and when @Rough_Ts reached out for some help from the "Idols SA" judge over the weekend, he responded.

In the tweet, @Rough_Ts asked the "Living The Dream With Somizi" for a small donation with regards to transport money for his first day at his new merchandising job.

He said: "@somiziI know its not ideal however I'm in desperate need for assistance I recently got a job as a merchandiser at Dikgabo di Kopane which I'm starting on the 6th of January 2020 (Monday ) I'm in need of R36 rand just to make it to my first day thanks in advance".