Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

Local personality Somizi Mhlongo was clearly in a giving spirit when a Twitter user asked for help getting to work. 

Tweeps asking celebs for some financial support has become a common occurrence, and when @Rough_Ts reached out for some help from the "Idols SA" judge over the weekend, he responded. 

In the tweet, @Rough_Ts asked the "Living The Dream With Somizi" for a small donation with regards to transport money for his first day at his new merchandising job. 

He said: "@somiziI know its not ideal however I'm in desperate need for assistance I recently got a job as a merchandiser at Dikgabo di Kopane which I'm starting on the 6th of January 2020 (Monday ) I'm in need of R36 rand just to make it to my first day thanks in advance". 

The "Idols SA" judge replied to his plea and said he would like to help and asked the user to direct message him with his phone number to e-wallet the money to him. 

This comes after Boity urged South Africans to help each other after she came to the rescue of a Twitter user who needed two pairs of jeans for his new job.