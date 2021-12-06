Somizi Mhlongo bags international nomination for his cookbook

There’s no stopping media Somizi Mhlongo's success it seems. The media personality has chalked up yet another feather in his cap with his cookbook: “Dinner At Somizi’s: I Am Not A Chef”, which has been nominated for the international Gourmand Awards.

Taking to his Instagram account, Somizi shared the good news with his fans and followers. In his post's caption, Somizi thanked his fans for their support. He also thanked Tastic Rice who partnered with him on the culinary venture.

“Nazo...... thanks for yo support africa and south africa 🇿🇦[email protected] this book wud not have existed.....to my entire team.....thanks and my friends and family.....” said Somizi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Nominees for the Best in the World awards are selected from across the world. Somizi has been nominated in the celebrity chef- world category. He is up against Indian chef Kunal Kapur, Australia's Matt Preston and Malaysia's Chef Anis Nabilah.

The local media personality launched his cookbook in 2020 which has prove very successful. In January, this year it was revealed that “Dinner at Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef” was the highest-selling cookbook in South Africa. According to an audited report by CNA, it was the best-selling book in the food and drinks category between November 29 and January 2.

“When the book was released I said I want to break records......and I asked u to help me do that.....coz I was told cookbooks don't really do well in SA....and I was like that’s not true.....I can name a few authors that have done well.....the pace might not be as fast but they did [email protected] @thelazymakoti @zola_nene @lornamaseko @cookingwithzanele @jsomethingmusic just to name a few.....these guys became my inspiration,” shared Somizi in reaction to the news. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Somizi's self-published culinary book is inspired by his family’s cooking and celebrates food that is proudly South Africa. He has also received a nomination in the Self Published category. Somizi is not the only local who has scored a Gourmand Food Culture nomination.