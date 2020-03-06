Somizi Mhlongo cancels wedding in Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

Local entertainer Somizi Mhlongo announced on Thursday that his third wedding ceremony in Italy has been cancelled.





Taking to his Twitter page, the "Idols SA" judge posted about the cancellation of his and Mohale Mothang's third wedding in Italy likely due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in the country.





He posted: "Wedding in Italy canceled.(sic)"

The "Living The Dream With Somizi" star isn't the only person that has cancelled events due to the coronavirus outbreak.





The new James Bond film "No Time To Die" was moved from its original April 3 premiere date to November 12.





Well-known luxury fashion house Armani held their show in an empty venue during Milan Fashion Week and streamed the show online as a precautionary measure.





K-pop supergroup BTS also cancelled the first stop of their Map of the Soul Tour at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul.





"Touch My Body" hitmaker Mariah Carey also postponed her Hawaii show due to the evolving international travel restrictions that forced her to consider everyone's safety and well being.





Several shows and movies have also halted production due to the outbreak including the 33rd season of "Amazing Race" along with" Mission Impossible 7" which was set to shoot in Italy.





Two of the major music festivals that were set to take place later this month have been cancelled.





The winter edition of the Tomorrowland Music Festival which was set to take place at Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski resort in the French Alps was cancelled due to the French government banning gatherings of more than 5 000 people.





Ultra Music Festival was also "suspended" until next year in Miami.



