Somizi Mhlongo ends the year fully booked

While some of us are still trying to figure out what to do this festive season, local media personality Somizi Mhlongo is booked and busy!

The adored famous face’s gig guide, this 2020 will see him making appearances around the country. Somizi announced on Instagram account that he would not be taking any further bookings. “Not taking anymore bookings...” wrote Somizi.

The star has had a bit of a turbulent year with his personal life drama with his estranged husband Mohale Motaung being thrown into the spotlight and him almost getting cancelled. Things may have seemed bleak but one thing is certain promoters still want to book the entertainer. In his post, the star touched on 2021, noting the year was meant to kill some people.

“2021 was supposed to kill some of us but coz we serve a God that doesn’t eat atchaar still we rise ... and we never walk alone ...,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Despite facing tough moments, Somizi has had a couple of wins. His cookbook, “Dinner at Somizi’s: I am Not A Chef”' has been nominated in the Celebrity Chef World category at the international Gourmand Awards 2022.

Somizi like many South Africans is looking forward to 2022 and all that it has in store. “Looking forward to 2022 and beyond with its own challenges and triumphs,” he wrote. Somizi’s messy divorce, unfortunately, even cost him his seat at the “Idols SA” judges table.