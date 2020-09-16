Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung allegedly ‘stole’ cooking show idea

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has been accused of intellectual property theft for his hit show “Dinner at Somizi’s”. Evidence has emerged on social media to prove that the idea of “Dinner at Somizi’s” was not Mhlongo-Motaung’s original idea, but that of Hastings Moeng. This comes after former 702 radio host Eusebius Mckaiser shared emails from Moeng, who alleges that the “Idols SA” judge stole the cooking show idea that he pitched to Mhlongo-Motaung in 2014. According to Mckaiser’s Twitter post, an email was sent to Mhlongo-Motaung and his associate, Themba Zuma, in July 2014 proposing a weekly lifestyle and entertainment TV show titled “Dinner kwa Somizi,” in which Somgaga would cook with local stars while talking to them about interesting topics. “On 28 July 2014, Hastings Moeng proposed #DinnerAtSomizis to Somizi & Themba. The description of the show is materially similar to the one now flighted (to the shock of Mr Moeng). See the 2014 email below and decide for yourself,” tweeted McKaiser.

On 28 July 2014, Hastings Moeng proposed #DinnerAtSomizis to Somizi & Themba. The description of the show is materially similar to the one now flighted (to the shock of Mr Moeng). See the 2014 email below and decide for yourself. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QVcpJIAY8o — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) September 15, 2020

In his proposal to Mhlongo-Motaung and Zuma, Moeng stated that he had had the idea of the show since 2010 and was hoping the duo would assist him in bringing the show to life.

“Please receive this as an expression of interest to partner up with you on the idea. I’ve not done a show before, though I am confident that between us we have a database of the right people to bring this to life,” wrote Moeng.

He added: ‘“Dinner kwa Somizi’ is a weekly lifestyle and entertainment talk show that sees South African all-round entertainer Somizi Mhlongo chat to fellow entertainers over dinner.

“Each episode captures the drama that goes into preparing each meal as Somizi and his guest sweat it up in the kitchen before the actual seat (sit) down (sic).”

“The guests will be an eclectic mix of idols and icons, the new kids as well not-so-new kids in the SA showbiz,” stated the email.

Some of the proposed guests included rapper AKA, TV host Minnie Dlamini-Jones, soccer star Itumeleng Khune, veteran actress Lillian Dube and radio personality Dineo Ranaka.

McKaiser went on to publish the proposal that was made by “Dinner at Somizi’s” executive producer Legend Manqele in 2016.

“On 2 September 2016, Hastings Moeng wrote to Legend (the current producer) with a synopsis for #DinnerAtSomizis. You can see the treatment synopsis below. And judge for yourself, ” wrote McKaiser.

On 2 September 2016 Hastings Moeng wrote to Legend (the current producer) with a synposis for #DinnerAtSomizis . You can see the treatment synopsis below. And judge for yourself.



Why is IP theft so rife in entertainment? Multichoice is being coy despite being shown this. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/A8Nwnu7Haa — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) September 15, 2020

IOL Entertainment has reached out to Mzansi Magic and Mhlongo-Motaung for comment about the allegations and are awaiting reply.

Twitter was set ablaze with users responding to the accusation levelled against Mhlongo-Motaung. See below for some of the Twitter reactions:

Funny I watched two episodes for the 1st time today. Somizi talking about how blessed he is. Kanti his blessing is robbing another of their idea 💔 yoh! https://t.co/maXKHsmBNs — Kangaroo Court Security Guard (@writeforlovetoo) September 15, 2020

Somizi slaying on this cooking Show kanti he stole the idea😂😂😂how does he even sleep at night?😭🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/jMrPzTJ4Aw — Surprise Golela🇿🇦❤️🏳️‍🌈 (@Surprise_Golela) September 15, 2020