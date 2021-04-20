Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung backtracks on his ‘I bully bullies’ stance

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has made a U-turn on his specific stance with regards to addressing bullying.

The star has changed this perspective on his slogan against bullying after it came under scrutiny by social media users.

Not one to shy away from taking on people he thinks are bullying him, the star has, over the past few months, hit back at trolls and critics with his “I’m not bullyable, I bully bullies” campaign.

While some have supported his stance and even the slogan, it has not been well received by others.

Many pointed out that bullying another bully would just create a society filled with bullies which would not help anyone.

This came after the “Idols SA” judge took to social media with a snap of himself in a T-shirt printed with the slogan, some users criticised the idea of bullying bullies.

“Bullying is real.......and especially in the social media streets.......Twitter being the most toxic app..... it’s never too late to be kind......bullies can be helped only if they accept that they' need help....”, said Somizi in the tweet.

Tweeps responded asking the star to relook at his slogan.

“Then in the end we have a society infested with bullies. Becoz one is bullied they too should turn into a bully. Revisit and revise this Somga”, said one tweep.

Somizi noted the opinions in his mentions and admitted the slogan needs a revisit.

He said the phrase “came from a place of anger and frustration of being constantly bullied”.

“I completely agree with you and I’m going to change it.

“When I printed the T-shirt the message came from a place of anger and frustration of being constantly bullied and, sending a message that if you’re a bully, you have come to a dead-end with me.

“Thanks for your perspective,” Somizi responded.