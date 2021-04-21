Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung congratulates Moshe Ndiki on his new spice venture

It’s not often you see celebrities from the same circle root for one another.

However, when media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung did it for his fellow friend comedian Moshe Ndiki – it was really refreshing.

Moshe recently released his spice brand “Moshe’s Kitchen”, which comes after his five year journey with food.

The collection consists of salt, pepper, mixed herbs and chicken spice, among others, and is currently available at a few retail outlets in Joburg, Soweto and Umtata.

Somizi came through with plenty of love and support for Moshe’s new business venture, by posting pictures and a video of Moshe’s spices for his four million followers to see.

On Instagram, the “Idols SA” judge wrote how proud he was of his friend and new venture.

“Super dooper proud of my nana @moshendiki on his new business venture @moshes_kitchen spices......help me support this local brand,” he wrote.

Replying to Somizi’s post, Moshe said: “You’re a damn gem 😢👏🙌❤️Thank you so much friend”, followed by ”I love you @somizi”.

Somizi’s followers also took to the comments to commend him for always supporting other people.

“Lovely Somizi, always encouraging and there for your friends. Top man you are darling 🙌🙌👏👏❤️,” said ladyngieamaze.

Samelihle said: “One thing about Somizi, he will pull through with the support. 🤞🏿👏🏿👏🏿”.

And ndalamo_2nd said: “I think you are such a success because you wish well for others Somizi , congats Moshe”.

The post garnered more than 250 000 views in just a few hours.