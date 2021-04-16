Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung flies to Gqeberha to support family of murdered gay man

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung flew to Gqeberha this week to show support for the family of 40-year-old Andile “Lulu” Ntuthela. Somizi joined thousands of people across the country who have called for justice for Andile and have shown support to his family. Andile’s body was found in a shallow grave KwaNobuhle in the Eastern Cape at the home of a friend, who is now a suspect in the case. HeraldLIVE reported that Ntuthela’s family last saw him on March 31 when he left to visit a friend. His cousin, Asanda Ntuthela, said he hadn’t returned by the Easter weekend but they were not worried as he usually spent time with friends. Andile’s brutal killing lead to outrage from ordinary South Africans on social media and the LGBTQIA+ community, including Idols South Africa judge Somizi.

Somizi took to Twitter to share that she had flown to see Andile’s family.

“Flew to Gqeberha this morning to give support to the family of the brutally murdered member of our LGBTIQ+ fam LULU...I'll be back on the 1st June for the court hearing”, he wrote in a tweet.

Many other famous faces have shown support for Andile’s family and the LGBTQIA+ community in the area, including Somizi’s husband Mohale and politicians Naledi Chirwa and Fikile Mbalula.

“Lulu from Uitenhage was brutally killed for his sexuality*.

Bigotry and hate have no space in our society - all of us we must use our voices to call out homophobia. We can’t call ourselves a free society of people still die for simply being who they are. #JusticeForLulu”, tweeted the transport minister.

