Somizi and Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram

"Idols SA" judge Somizi has reflected on a tough week following his fiance Mohale Motaung's release from the ICU after his sinuses acted up. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Somgaga revealed that his fiance returned from the hospital after spending a week in the intensive care unit and had a family gathering with his in-laws to welcome Mohale home.

In the post, the caption read: "Bae is back home from hospital. It’s been a really tough week for me. For him. For our families. He was in icu all week. Thank God for life. For love. For family. I had to cook for my in-laws. And they’re all cooks."

The "Idols SA" judge shared a series with pictures of himself and Mohale, the Motaung family members and the celebratory home-cooked meal.

Mohale's sister Palesa Kwanaite shared more about the situation and commented on the post saying: "Somizi and Mohale yoooo going to the hospital everyday especially the night u got admitted drained us all, we thank God for your recovery seeing u lying on that bed with alot of machines ko ICU just for sinuses, I'm glad u good and u home fun wax had."