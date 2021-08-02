Somizi responds to allegations he abused Mohale

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has responded to abuse allegations allegedly made by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. Over the weekend, allegations of abuse came to light as the Sunday World reported that Mohale had accused the “Idols SA” judge of abuse, in an interview Mohale apparently did with producers of the reality show, “Living the Dream with Somizi”.

The weekly tabloid reported that Mohale told producers Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and hit him off the road with his car while he tried to flee. The couple had been arguing about about Mohale’s alleged cheating. Confirming that there was trouble in paradise, Somizi's management released a statement in which he said he was aware of the allegations of abuse against him. However, the star said he would refer the matter to his lawyers.

“Mr Somizi Mhlongo has become aware of allegations allegedly made against him by his estranged husband, Mr Mohale Motaung, published in the Sunday World newspaper on 1 August 2021,” the statement said. “Given the severity of the allegations, Mr Mhlongo has referred the matter to his legal team who are best equipped to handle the matter moving forward. “No further comment will be given until such a time deemed necessary by his legal representatives.”

Since their dream wedding in 2019, several cracks appeared in their relationship which South Africans have had a front-row seat to. From the moment Somizi introduced Mohale to his friends and family to the moment he proposed in France, everything has been documented on Somizi’s reality show “Living the Dream with Somizi”, the couples respective social media accounts and even their very own wedding special, “Somizi & Mohale: The Union” on Showmax. The couple stopped appearing in public together, stopped posting about each other on social media (which they did regularly) and Mohale allegedly moved out of their marital home.

While both Somizi and Mohale maintained that all was well in their marriage, the couple made headlines earlier his year when a search by IOL Entertainment found that Somizi is not following his husband on Instagram or Twitter anymore. Mohale follows Somizi on both platforms. He last posted a picture of himself and Somizi in December last year. Earlier this year, Somizi spoke candidly about his marriage and hitting the one-year challenge mark.