Somizi sends love and prayers to Lira following her stroke

IDOLS SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has taken to social media to ask his fellow friends, fans and followers to keep his dear friend and industry colleague, Lira, in their prayers. Lira, born Lerato Molapo, suffered a stroke recently while in Germany for work purposes.

After being brought back to South Africa to receive the medical care, her family issued a statement stating that the stoke has affected her ability to communicate and impacted on her speech. Shocked fans and peers offered prayers and messages of hope to the Feel Good singer. Posting a TikTok video of Lira singing on his Instagram page, Somizi wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers can make a huge difference… i ask of u to keep her in our prayers… i know she’s gonna come out triumphant… we love u @miss_lira”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Media personality and realtor, Thato “TT” Mbha, posted a video of a bubbly Lira and him enjoying a round of golf at the Soweto Country Club. The caption read: “Praying for my beautiful sister @miss_lira speedy recovery. Something inside so strong, I know that you're gonna make it, because you are love❤️🙏.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TT MBHA (@ttmbha) The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) also sent their well wishes to the multiple SAMA award-winning singer and her family after learning of her ill health.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO said: “As RiSA, we were immensely taken aback to learn about Lira’s recent stroke. As a recording artist and performer Lira has enjoyed great support around the world. “We cannot debate the contribution that her gift has had and continues to have on the South African music industry. We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to receiving news that she is well and will again be gracing stages.” Lira is currently undergoing treatment led by the best medical team available in South Africa. She will not be able to perform any time soon.

